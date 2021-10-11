NBAA-BACE Aircraft Performance Group (APG) announces iPreFlight Genesis Pro, a new solution that seamlessly coordinates between aircraft dispatchers and flight crews, enabling optimized global flight planning with integrated enroute, take-off, and landing performance. iPreFlight Genesis Pro is the culmination of APG's proven track record of 20+ years of providing trusted runway performance for over 350 aircraft profiles and over 9,000 monitored airports combined with RocketRoute's global routing and filing capabilities and Seattle Avionics' global ChartData. APG, RocketRoute, and Seattle Avionics all recently joined forces under the AFV Partners LLC umbrella.

iPreFlight Genesis Pro provides optimized and fully integrated tools for both dispatchers and flight crews. Dispatchers have access to a comprehensive and flexible web-based application for global routing, runway performance, weight and balance, and flight plan calculation and filing. Flight crews can use the iPad application to review and modify trip plans at any point during the mission, verify runway performance calculations, and check weight and balance parameters. Routes and flight plans are fully synchronized between the web and iPad applications enabling seamless bi-directional collaboration between pilots and dispatchers, eliminating inefficient phone calls, significantly decreasing operational change reaction times, and improving communication accuracy.

"Flight preparation boils down to one important question: What is the most safe, compliant, efficient, and timely manner to get to my destination based on optimized routing considering my aircraft's performance capabilities?" said Shawn Mechelke, president of the Aviation Group at AFV Partners. "APG's runway performance system is the industry leader in business aviation. Now, with global route optimization and flight plan filing from RocketRoute and global charts from Seattle Avionics, iPreFlight Genesis Pro brings together the many data, calculations, and performance considerations into a seamless interface that is powerful, easy to use, and integrated in both mobile and web applications no matter where in the world a mission takes you."

"iPreFlight Genesis Pro uniquely combines the assets and IP of all three companies within our Aviation Group to optimize the flight route based on multiple parameters such as type of aircraft, load factor, weather conditions, and many more data points to deliver a high return on investment solution with a meaningful sustainability impact due to an optimized fuel burn profile for our customers," said Tony Aquila, founder, chairman, and CEO of AFV Partners. "This solution is the first of many that will leverage the people, technology, and data across APG, RocketRoute, and Seattle Avionics to create new products that will have a lasting positive impact on aviation and the environment."

KEY BENEFITS

Realtime responsiveness delivers a superior experience to clients

Simplifies dispatcher and crew workflow

Lowers training costs

Reduces unplanned downtime

Lowers operating costs and total cost of ownership

KEY FEATURES

Bi-directional synchronization between dispatchers and flight crews

Integrated runway performance with flight planning

Global routing and filing

Weight and Balance

Global charts for in-flight and pre-flight use

Supports web platforms and mobile devices

Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) allow connection to customer applications

About Aircraft Performance Group

Aircraft Performance Group (APG) is a leading global provider of proprietary flight operations software solutions into the aftermarket of the aerospace industry. APG operates a SaaS business model focused on the corporate and business aviation segment of the aerospace industry. www.flyapg.com

About RocketRoute

RocketRoute is a leading software platform simplifying route planning and flight plan submissions to air traffic controllers. RocketRoute solutions span private, business and commercial aviation, and are the backbone to many air rescue operations in Europe. www.rocketroute.com

About Seattle Avionics

Seattle Avionics creates compelling pre-flight and in-flight user experiences with its cloud-based solutions providing direct user access to flight planning, weather, fuel prices and group document management for the general aviation market. Their ChartData brand of global FAA-certified and georeferenced charts and data is proven and used in leading in-panel avionics systems around the world. www.seattleavionics.com

About AFV Partners

Founded by serial technology entrepreneur and investor Tony Aquila and anchored by some of the world's largest and most experienced investors, AFV Partners is a long-term sustainable capital vehicle that invests globally in mission critical software, data and disruptive marketplaces that contribute to a net positive impact on the environment. AFV Partners is headquartered in Argyle, TX with offices in Jackson Hole, WY and Zurich, Switzerland. www.afvpartners.com

Contacts:

John Rutter

johnr@seattleavionics.com

+1 206 779 2067