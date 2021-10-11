Hemp and E-Liquid Products Maker Savage Enterprises Announces Quarter-Over-Quarter Revenue Growth of 100%

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Industry-leading e-liquid and hemp-derived cannabinoid-infused products manufacturer Savage Enterprises ("Savage") today announced that during the third quarter of 2021 it achieved quarter-over-quarter growth in unaudited revenue of 100%, to $20,048,764 from approximately $10,000,000, and up from $5,262,603 in the first quarter, primarily driven by the growth of its award-winning hemp products brand Delta Extrax , under which Savage sells hemp-derived delta-8-THC, delta-9-THC, delta-10-THC, THC-P, THC-O, HHC, and other emerging cannabinoid products.

Christopher G. Wheeler, CEO of Savage Enterprises, commented, "This has been a tremendous year for Savage, and we are very pleased with our growth in unaudited revenue to $8,512,421 in September from $6,825,896 in August and $4,710,447 in July. We expect to see our sales continue to grow in the fourth quarter, as we have a number of scheduled product releases planned for the remainder of the year. Our team works diligently to create innovative, exceptional products and I believe that the growth in 2021 has been built off of the backbone of these products. Overall, we expect to see our numbers continue to grow and distributors nationwide can expect some exceptional products coming from us very soon."

Savage's stunning quarterly growth in revenue can be attributed to the success of its Delta Extrax brand, which has consistently introduced innovative, hemp-derived cannabinoid-infused products during 2021. Savage's growth can also be attributed to its successful endeavors in the e-liquid, CBD, and kratom markets, business lines in which Savage has been actively involved simultaneously with the development of its Delta Extrax brand.

Matt Winters, CFO of Savage, expanded, "Since the beginning of 2021, we've seen our revenue grow exponentially and it's incredible to witness this trend continue through the end of 2021. We've dedicated a lot of time and energy to strategize and develop these new releases that are expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2021. Overall, I believe that these new products will be a catalyst to further increase our quarterly revenue and end the year on a high note. It's an exciting time for Savage and we're pumped up to launch more premium, quality products."

This announcement follows a series of new product releases under Savage's flagship brand Delta Extrax, which introduced many new products featuring emerging cannabinoids such as delta-8-THC, delta-9-THC, delta-10-THC, THC-O, THC-V, HHC, and others. Savage expects to continue expanding its product catalog in the fourth quarter with the release of new products combining unique cannabinoids that have yet to be established in the market.

About Savage Enterprises

Based in Irvine, California, Savage Enterprises was founded in 2014 by co-owners Christopher G. Wheeler and Matt Winters with the vision of bringing innovation to the counter-culture space. Savage has been committed to improving the community it serves by providing superior, consumer-centered and cost-effective products that are third-party lab tested with quality assurance, consistency, and traceability. Savage's goal is to create the benchmark for quality and assurance in the industry. Under its Delta Extrax brand, Savage Enterprises sells delta-10-THC cartridges, disposables, and tinctures, delta-8-THC-infused shots, cartridges, concentrates, disposables, edibles, delta-8-THC-infused hemp flower, pods, tinctures, THC-O, HHC, THC-V, and THC-P products. Under Savage CBD , Savage sells CBD cartridges, disposables, edibles, tinctures, topicals, vape juice, and CBD for pets. Under its Vape 100 brand, Savage produces nicotine-infused e-liquids. Under its Zen Panda brand, Savage sells various kratom and kava-based products. Savage also sells disposable nicotine vapes. The team at Savage is currently developing at least three other products in the supplement arena, as well as innovative apparatuses for marijuana consumption. Savage Enterprises also owns 46% of MKRC, 51% of RJMC Brands, LLC, 6% of AAA, LLC, and 33% of Remediez. For more information about Savage Enterprises, please visit www.SavageEnterprises.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes the acquisition, financing, revenue growth, profitability, and product strategies, plans, and expectations of Savage Enterprises, Premier Greens LLC, and MKRC Holdings, LLC. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause or contribute to the actual results of these companies' merger plans, financing plans, operations, or the performance or achievements of these companies differing materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These companies undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain other factors.

