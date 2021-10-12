Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced a global surcharge on its portfolio of Amcel, Celcon, Hostaform and other polyacetal (POM) products in response to a recent surge in global energy prices.

The surcharge amounts indicated below will be implemented on all shipments of POM products beginning on October 25, 2021.

Europe €0.50/kg Asia $0.35/kg Americas $0.30/kg

"The unprecedented instability present throughout the energy markets, that began this summer, recently accelerated and we have reached the point where Celanese needs to share the burden of the price increases with our customers," said Juergen Pongratz, Vice President, POM, for Celanese. "Although we believe these conditions will persist through the winter, Celanese will continue to monitor the situation on a regular basis and will adjust the surcharge amounts to reflect the then-current conditions. We understand the impact this may have on our valued customers and hope to see conditions normalize as soon as possible."

Customers should contact their Celanese account manager for more information.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2020 net sales of $5.7 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com.

