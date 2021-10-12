Regulatory News:

NOVA ENERGIES a joint venture of Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) and NIPIGAS has been awarded a Pre-FEED contract by SIBUR to study potential Carbon Capture solutions for its "ZapSibNeftekhim" plant.

The scope of NOVA ENERGIES work includes technology and optimal technical solutions development, along with a cost estimate for the process of capturing, transporting and utilizing carbon dioxide (CO2) from the operating enterprises of "ZapSibNeftekhim" and the Tobolsk thermoelectric power station, which is the unique supplier of steam for the plant and the key supplier of heat for housing and social facilities of the region.

Loïc Chapuis, Senior Vice President Paris Business Unit of Technip Energies commented: "This award confirms our commitment to contribute and accelerate, through our joint-Venture with NIPIGAS, the Russian journey to the energy transition. It's also a testimony of our long term relationship and trust with SIBUR. This project will reinforce Technip Energies positioning as a leader of low carbon solutions, and is the results of our more than 10-year world-class project delivery capacities in Russia."

Dmitry Evstafiev, General Director of NIPIGAS, declared:"We are pleased to announce that NIPIGAS team in partnership with Technip Energies has begun the development of a project to reduce carbon emissions of the largest petrochemical enterprise in our country and the main production asset of SIBUR. This project gives NOVA ENERGIES an opportunity to contribute to the development and to take a leading position in the market for energy transition in our country from the very beginning of the operation of the joint venture."

NOVA ENERGIES is a full-fledged independent player on the Russian market which provides a wide range of expertise, including Engineering and Design, Project Documentation and CAPEX estimates ("FEED/PD") as well as Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation, and Commissioning ("EPC/EPCm") for CO2 removal, Carbon Capture, clean H2 production, Bio Energies, Bio Refineries, Bio Chemistry, Ammonia, as well as other energy transition related themes.

To know more about Technip Energies Carbon Capture solutions and its leading technologies for low-emissions solutions: https://www.technipenergies.com/markets/carbon-capture-utilization-storage

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client's innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs"). For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements usually relate to future events and anticipated revenues, earnings, cash flows or other aspects of Technip Energies' operations or operating results. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "foresee," "should," "would," "could," "may," "estimate," "outlook," and similar expressions, including the negative thereof. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Technip Energies' current expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future developments and business conditions and their potential effect on Technip Energies. While Technip Energies believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting Technip Energies will be those that Technip Energies anticipates.

All of Technip Energies' forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties (some of which are significant or beyond Technip Energies' control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from Technip Energies' historical experience and Technip Energies' present expectations or projections. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see Technip Energies' risk factors set forth in Technip Energies' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which include amendment no. 4 to Technip Energies' registration statement on Form F-1 filed on February 11, 2021.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date they are made. Technip Energies undertakes no duty to and will not necessarily update any of the forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except to the extent required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005673/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations

Phil Lindsay

Vice-President Investor Relations

+44 203 429 3929

Phillip Lindsay

Media relations

Stella Fumey

Director Press Relations Digital Communications

+33 (1) 85 67 40 95

Stella Fumey

Jason Hyonne

Press Relations Social Media Lead

+33 1 47 78 22 89

Jason Hyonne