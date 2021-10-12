EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Conference/Forecast
Basel, Switzerland, 12 October 2021 - At its Capital Markets Day hosted today, Lonza provided more details of the company's strategic priorities at a Group and divisional level. The following key priorities support the company's continuing commitment to sustainable value creation:
The favorable market dynamics across Lonza's businesses create attractive investment opportunities, reflected in the company's growth plans. Lonza is accelerating its de-risked long-term investment program to ensure it can capture increasing market demand and capitalize on future opportunities. These investments will allow Lonza to drive strong growth in the mid-to-long term. The company anticipates 2021 Full-Year CAPEX to reach around 25% of sales and remain elevated at current levels for the next few years, returning to high-teens by 2025.
During today's event, Lonza also outlined each division's strategic and innovation priorities. All Divisions are growing ahead of their reference markets, building on growth investments and innovation. The Biologics division remains the primary driver for growth with an increased focus on innovations across all businesses. Innovation priorities include next-generation modalities, manufacturing optimization and automation.
Driven by strong momentum across businesses, Lonza has updated its 2024 Group and divisional Mid-Term Guidance. At a Group level, the company anticipates:
At a divisional level, Lonza updated its Guidance as follows:
