- (PLX AI) - Lonza 2021 CAPEX anticipated at around 25% of sales.
- • Says capex to remain elevated at current levels until returning to high-teens by 2025
- • Lonza 2024 Group Guidance: low-teens CER sales growth
- • Lonza 2024 Group Guidance: CORE EBITDA margin of around 33% to 35% and double-digit ROIC
- • Lonza is accelerating its long-term investment program to ensure it can capture increasing market demand and capitalize on future opportunities
