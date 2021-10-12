Cancer Scout combines Genomics, Proteomics, and Pathology data through Artificial Intelligence into a "digital biopsy" that supports early, accurate cancer diagnosis and treatment

Biognosys, a leader in next-generation proteomics solutions for drug discovery and development, announces today that it is supporting Cancer Scout as Proteomics provider.

Cancer Scout is a large-scale joint research project led by University Medical Center Göttingen and Siemens Healthineers. The project received funding of EUR 10 million by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF)1

The objective of Cancer Scout is to provide a new Artificial Intelligence tool for precision medicine in the fight against cancer. The research project will analyze and combine genomics, proteomics, and pathology data through Artificial Intelligence to generate a "digital biopsy" of molecular changes in tumors. Identifying these molecular changes can support early and accurate cancer diagnosis and predict personalized therapies for a patient's tumor.

Oliver Rinner, PhD, CEO and founder of Biognosys states: "We are excited to be part of this visionary multi-omics research project and contribute to the development of more personalized clinical diagnostics and therapies for cancer with our proteomics solutions."

Biognosys was selected as the provider for the Proteomics data analysis in Cancer Scout, based on its unique technologies and workflows for large-scale proteomics, comprehensive quality standards for clinical research, and extensive expertise in precision oncology.

Biognosys' discovery proteomics platform utilizes proprietary, patented Hyper Reaction Monitoring (HRM) mass spectrometry technology to quantify complete proteomes with unmatched precision, depth, and reproducibility. This solution can be applied with high throughput in large-scale studies involving thousands of samples from a broad range of clinical sample types.

Professor Philipp Ströbel, Director of Pathology at the University Hospital Göttingen, comments: "Combining digital pathology with proteomics and other omics data is essential to identify the full spectrum of molecular changes in tumors and enable truly personalized cancer care."

Christian Wolfrum, Head of New Business Development and Planning at Siemens Healthineers, adds: "We are excited to work with Biognosys to generate novel scientific insights in Cancer Scout and translate these into personalized cancer care solutions for clinical practice."

About Biognosys

Biognosys is a leader in next-generation proteomics, dedicated to transforming life science by inventing and developing cutting-edge proteomics technology and solutions and making them widely available for pharmaceutical and biotechnology researchers and proteomics experts. The company offers a versatile portfolio of proprietary proteomics services, software, and kits that provide a multi-dimensional view of protein expression, function, and structure in all biological species and sample types. Biognosys' unique, patented technologies utilize high-resolution mass spectrometry to quantify thousands of proteins across thousands of samples with industry-leading precision, depth, and throughput. Through advanced data analytics, Biognosys translates data into actionable insights for R&D and clinical research. More information at biognosys.com.

About University Hospital Göttingen

The University Medical Center Göttingen (UMG) is one of the leading university medical facilities in Germany. For more information, please visit https://www.umg.eu/en/.

About Siemens Healthineers

To learn more about Siemens Healthineers, please visit siemens-healthineers.com.

1 Funding reference number FKZ 13GW0451A+B

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005036/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact Biognosys

Yves Serroen

Head of Marketing

Phone +41 (0) 79 571 09 21

yves.serroen@biognosys.com