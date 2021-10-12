Including Troels Koch who brings over 20 years of RNA industry experience

MiNA Therapeutics Limited ("MiNA" or the "Company"), the pioneer in small activating RNA (saRNA) therapeutics, announces that it has significantly expanded its senior leadership team with four new appointments to support the Company's next phase of growth. These appointments include:

Troels Koch, Senior Vice President, Chemistry

Julia Vassiliadou, Vice President, Clinical Operations

Ilian Tchakov, Vice President, Clinical Development

Kevin Fettes, Vice President, Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls, and Quality Operations

Robert Habib, CEO of MiNA Therapeutics, commented:

"We are thrilled to welcome Troels, Julia, Ilian and Kevin to the MiNA team, which we have been expanding throughout the year to support the Company's continued development. Each addition brings significant expertise to the company and will be invaluable in shaping MiNA's future as we advance our pipeline of new medicines through clinical development for patients."

Troels Koch

Starting 25 October 2021, Troels will lead MiNA's chemistry research and strategy. Troels brings over 20 years of leadership in RNA therapeutics research, drug discovery and company building. Over this period Troels has established an impressive track record of identifying and championing disruptive innovations in the advancement of RNA therapeutics as a third pillar of pharmaceutical intervention. These include locked nucleic acid (LNA) chemistry, RNA chirality and computationally driven RNA drug discovery.

Most recently working as an independent consultant, Troels led RNA therapeutics research at Roche as Chief Technology Officer and VP Research, Roche Innovation Centre Copenhagen. Prior to its acquisition by Roche, Troels held the same role at Santaris where he worked for 11 years. Troels was a founder of Santaris' predecessor companies Cureon and Exiqon which were formed around his inventions of LNA chemistry. Troels has a PhD in Bioorganic Chemistry from the University of Copenhagen.

Julia Vassiliadou

Julia leads MiNA's clinical operations, bringing over 20 years of experience spanning clinical operations, study management, medical affairs and risk management. Most recently Julia was Global Head of In-country Clinical Operations at GlaxoSmithKline. Julia gained a PhD in Reproductive Immunology from Newcastle University and undertook post-doctoral research in Human Immunology at Harvard Medical School.

Ilian Tchakov

Ilian is leading clinical development at MiNA. He has over 20 years of experience ranging from preclinical support to regulatory approval from roles at Lilly, Roche, AstraZeneca and Eisai, where he was recently Head of Oncology Global Early Clinical Development. Ilian graduated with a Medical Degree from the University of Medicine in Varna and holds a number of postgraduate degrees, including in pharmaceutical medicine from Cardiff and Oxford.

Kevin Fettes

Kevin leads MiNA's Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC), and Quality Operations. He has more than 20 years of experience in developing and manufacturing RNA oligonucleotide medicines from his time at Nitto Denko Avecia, RXi Pharmaceuticals, Galena Biopharma, and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals. Kevin gained his PhD in Organic Synthesis from the University of London.

About MiNA Therapeutics

MiNA Therapeutics is the leader in small activating RNA therapeutics. Harnessing innate mechanisms of gene activation, small activating RNA therapeutics are a revolutionary new class of medicines that can restore or boost normal function in patients' cells. We are advancing a proprietary pipeline of new medicines with an initial focus on cancer and genetic diseases, while collaborating with leading pharmaceutical companies to apply our technology platform across a broad range of therapeutic areas. Based on our unique know-how in RNA activation we are expanding the possibilities of RNA-based medicine for patients. www.minatx.com

