Petra Diamonds Ltd - Annual & Sustainability Reports & Notice of AGM

12 October 2021 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra" or the "Company")

Publication of 2021 Annual Report and 2021 ESG and Sustainability Report

and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Publication of 2021 Payments to Governments Report

and 2021 Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Statement

Proposed Share Consolidation

Petra announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 (the "2021 Annual Report") and 2021 ESG and Sustainability Report have been published and are available to view on the Company's website at www.petradiamonds.com/investors/results-reports/.

The Company has also today published its 2021 Payments to Governments Report which is available to view on the link above, and its 2021 Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Statement which is available to view on the Company's website at https://www.petradiamonds.com/about-us/corporate-governance/modern-slavery-act-statement/.

The Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company will be held at 9:00 a.m. GMT on 19 November 2021 at the offices of Ashurst LLP, London Fruit & Wool Exchange, 1 Duval Square, London E1 6PW, United Kingdom. The Notice of AGM has been published on the Company's website at https://www.petradiamonds.com/investors/shareholders/meetings/.

The 2021 Annual Report and Notice of AGM will be posted to shareholders on 18 October 2021.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy of the 2021 Annual Report, the 2021 Payments to Governments Report and the Notice of AGM have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing shortly at

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Proposed Share Consolidation

As further explained in the Notice of the AGM, one of the resolutions being proposed at the AGM will seek approval to implement a 50:1 share consolidation. Prior to the share consolidation, the Company's issued share capital totals over 9.7 billion shares, which has an impact on the trading price per share. Accordingly, it is the Directors' view that the share consolidation, on the proposed terms as set out in the Notice of AGM and below (the "Share Consolidation"), will have a positive impact on the liquidity of the shares in issue following the Share Consolidation, by reducing the number of shares in issue and raising the resultant trading price per share.

The effect of the Share Consolidation would be that shareholders holding ordinary shares of 0.001 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Existing Ordinary Shares") on the Company's register of members at 5:30 p.m. on 26 November 2021 (the "Share Consolidation Effective Date") will, on the implementation of the Share Consolidation, hold:

1 New Ordinary Share of 0.05 pence each

for every 50 Existing Ordinary Shares of 0.001 pence each

and in that proportion for any other number of Existing Ordinary Shares then held.

As further explained in the Notice of AGM, where the Share Consolidation would result in a shareholder being entitled to a fraction of a share, any such fraction shall be aggregated and the Directors will make arrangements for the resulting aggregated fractions to either be (i) sold in the market or (ii) donated to a charity at the Directors' election.

Requests will be made to the Financial Conduct Authority for the new ordinary shares to be admitted to the Premium segment of the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange and for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. It is expected that the current ISIN in relation to the Existing Ordinary Shares will be disabled and marked for expiry in CREST after market close on 26 November 2021 and that a new ISIN (BMG702782084) in relation to the new ordinary shares will come into effect at 8:00 a.m. GMT on 29 November 2021.

~ Ends ~

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203

Cathy Malins investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

Marianna Bowes

Des Kilalea

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company's portfolio incorporates interests in three underground producing mines in South Africa (Finsch, Cullinan and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base of ca. 230 million carats, which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and only operates in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL'. The Company's US$336.7 million notes due in 2026 are listed on the Irish Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market. For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.