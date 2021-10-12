Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma erhält Multi-Millionen-Dollar-Investition
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DSW0 ISIN: BE0974313455 Ticker-Symbol: 1E91 
Stuttgart
11.10.21
16:25 Uhr
3,080 Euro
+0,010
+0,33 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
ECONOCOM GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECONOCOM GROUP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0553,17009:19
Actusnews Wire
12.10.2021 | 08:12
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ECONOCOM: ECONOCOM HELPS CREATE EUROPE'S LEADER IN OPEN SOURCE

ECONOCOM HELPS CREATE EUROPE'S LEADER IN OPEN SOURCE

Puteaux, 12 October 2021. Econocom, Europe's first digital general contractor, has announced that its satellite Alter Way, an emblematic player in open source in France, will be joining the Smile group, which seeks to bolster its role as Europe's open-source leader. Alter Way will remain a special business partner to Econocom in open-source services.

Jean-Louis Bouchard, Econocom's founder and chairman, said, 'After Alter Way's six fruitful years in our group, I'm delighted about its merger with Smile, which creates a new way for us to partner with each other. Econocom's model of satellites has once again proved its worth in helping cutting-edge firms develop through support from our group's expertise and client portfolio.'

Véronique Torner and Philippe Montargès, co-founders and chairs of Alter Way, added, 'After an exciting entrepreneurial journey in the Econocom galaxy, which helped us successfully develop our Build for Run plan and grow quickly, we're proud to help create Europe's future champion in open source and in responsible digital technology alongside Marc Palazon (CEO of Smile) and his talented senior management team.'

The operation will take effect in the coming weeks once the final administrative formalities are completed.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mWhrZcVplWrHmJpqap5oZmOUmWhoxWbHmWnGlZZwYpfJapxinZeUm5aWZnBimWpq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-71454-econocom-helps-create-europes-leader-in-open-source_12102021_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
ECONOCOM GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.