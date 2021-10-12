Essity launches digital solution for wound management

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity is launching Cutimed Wound Navigator, a new digital solution for wound assessment. To provide patients with the right and most suitable care, the innovative mobile app records key wound characteristics, generates an assessment and helps healthcare professionals to select the appropriate wound product.

Essity has accelerated the digital transformation in all parts of its business. Cutimed Wound Navigator is an innovative digital solution that supports in assessing and documenting wounds. The app records key wound characteristics via a simple interface, including the ability to capture an image, from which wound measurements are automatically determined. The result of an assessment can be summarized and extracted in a digital report generated in the app to simplify wound documentation. By supporting and facilitating the daily work of healthcare professionals the app can leave more time to provide patient care.

"At Essity we are dedicated to improving well-being through leading hygiene and health solutions. With the Cutimed Wound Navigator app, we are fulfilling an unmet need in the clinical workflow by simplifying wound documentation. Our goal is to provide support to healthcare professionals in wound assessment and product selection while at the same time improving consistency of care," says Ulrika Kolsrud, President Health and Medical Solutions at Essity.

The Cutimed Wound Navigator app, which is available on both iOS and Android, is initially launched in Germany and will be launched in additional countries in 2022.

The development of the software is a collaboration between Essity and imito AG, a Swiss healthcare start-up. The collaboration was enabled through Essity Ventures, a strategic initiative of Essity that aspires to partner with innovative health and hygiene start-ups and entrepreneurs.

Cutimed is a brand within Essity's medical solutions business and provides products and solutions especially developed for the management of chronic and complex wounds, covering all stages of the healing process.

Essity will talk more about its digital innovations at the company's virtual Capital Markets Day, held on November 3.

