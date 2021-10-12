Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.10.2021
InnoCan Pharma erhält Multi-Millionen-Dollar-Investition
12.10.2021 | 08:31
Renewi plc: Capital Markets Event - Circular Innovations

DJ Renewi plc: Capital Markets Event - Circular Innovations

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Capital Markets Event - Circular Innovations 12-Oct-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

12 October 2021

Renewi plc

Capital Markets Event - Circular Innovations

Renewi plc (LSE: RWI), the leading international waste-to-product company will today host a virtual capital markets event for institutional investors and analysts at 1400 CET or 1300 BST.

The capital markets event will focus on the innovation that is required to meet the needs of climate change, progressive sustainability focused legislation, changing customer needs and to help the circular economy achieve its full potential contribution. Renewi is investing in significant market opportunities in plastics recycling, in advanced sorting, in organics, and in producing secondary building materials. As previously announced the Board has approved EUR110m of investments to meet these needs, which will generate the additional EUR20m of EBIT by the end of 2025 as committed.

To participate live please use the following link: https://live.sommedia.nl/renewi Videos of the event will be available for playback after the event at www.renewi.com 

For further information: 
 
 
 
Paternoster Communications 
                                 Renewi plc 
Tom Buchanan 
                                 Adam Richford, Head of IR 
+44 (0)20 3012 0241 
                                 +44 7976 321 540 
 
 
Ben Honan 
                                 Michelle James, Head of Communications 
+44 (0)20 3012 0241 
                                 +44 7773 813 180 
 
www.renewi.com

About Renewi

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.

Renewi's vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. By opting to recycle, the company avoids emissions of more than 3 million tonnes of CO2 and as a result plays a part in contributing to a sustainable society, transitioning to a circular economy and driving the progress needed to halt climate change.

Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy - employs over 6 500 people who work on 165 operating sites in 6 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a regional European leader in recycling.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BNR4T868 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      RWI 
LEI Code:    213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  124070 
EQS News ID:  1239927 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1239927&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 12, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

