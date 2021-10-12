Acorn Income Fund - Suspension of Trading

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)

LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

12 October 2021



Acorn Income Fund Limited

Suspension of Trading



Acorn Income Fund Limited (the "Company") announces that the listing of the ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company and the zero dividend preference shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company on the Official List of the FCA and trading in the Shares on the London Stock Exchange will be suspended with effect from 7:30 a.m. today, on the Company's request.

The Extraordinary General Meeting to approve the Proposals regarding the liquidation of the Company is scheduled to be held today.

Applications have been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the listing and admission to trading for the Company's Shares to be cancelled in due course, on the condition all resolutions are duly passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting.



For information please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Secretary +44 (0) 1481 745498