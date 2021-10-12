- (PLX AI) - Novo Nordisk says it is making steady progress in stabilizing Wegovy supply, but delays are expected to continue through 2021.
- • Novo is on track to stabilize suppky in early 2022, if not sooner, the company said on its website
- • Says some people are experiencing an approximate one month or longer delay in filling prescriptions for Wegovy
- • Says it has increased production in the past month, and teams are working 24-hour shifts to restore supply
