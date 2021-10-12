Play with Legends with the Logitech G League of Legends Collection including PRO X Gaming Headset, PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse, PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, and G840 XL Gaming Mouse Pad

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, in partnership with Riot Games, creator of League of Legends, introduced today a series of collectible League of Legends PC gaming gear.

Offering the same high-performance that gamers have come to expect from Logitech G, this collaboration is designed with the League of Legends proprietary Hextech look and feel across a suite of products that includes the Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset, the Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse, the Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, and the Logitech G840 XL Gaming Mouse pad.

"When you love a game like League of Legends, you immerse yourself in it like it's your real world," said Peter Kingsley, CMO of Logitech G. "We built this collection in collaboration with the League of Legends team, based on the idea of marrying our pro-level products and technologies with League of Legends iconic Hextech designs. The headset, keyboard, mouse and mousepad are clad in special League colors, creating a unique collection designed to inspire transcendent levels of gameplay."

In League of Legends, Hextech is the magic-imbued technology that powers regions of Piltover and Zaun. At its foundation, Hextech combines clean and layered geometry of art deco-inspired architecture with a guide magical force, a combination of modern and fantastic. As the official design language of the League brand, Hextech not only empowers, but also guides the players.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Logitech G," said Ashley Maidy, Head of Consumer Products, Riot Games. "They have been a fantastic collaborator when it comes to enhancing the player experience and bringing League of Legends to life. The new pro-level collection elevates any players' experience by translating our League of Legends Hextech technology into sleek performance driven products."

The PRO X Gaming Headset League of Legends Edition was created to inspire League fans and engineered to elevate tournament-level competitors. Built on proven PRO X technology developed with and for Esports pros, this headset features a premium build for outstanding comfort and durability, Blue VO!CE technology for transcendent communications, and 7.1 surround sound for maximum immersion and clarity.

The PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard League of Legends Edition is a compact tenkeyless design, that frees up table space for low-sens mousing. Featuring durable GX Brown Tactile Switches, it delivers discernable feedback without being too loud or distracting. This keyboard features programmable LIGHTSYNC RGB and onboard memory, letting gamers customize and store a lighting pattern for tournaments.

Logitech G has also added the PRO Wireless Mouse League of Legends Edition. This mouse features LIGHTSPEED Wireless, an ultra-lightweight form, a HERO 25K sensor for pixel precise targeting and 50-mm click durability. With 4-8 customizable buttons, including four removable side buttons, the PRO Wireless Mouse delivers pro-level control and precision.

The G840 XL Gaming Mouse Pad brings the Summoner's rift to your desk and ties the collection together. Its generous 900-mm x 400-mm extra-large format delivers a consistent, stable 3-mm height to eliminate mouse interference while offering maximum play configuration options.

Part of a collection that's more than a gaming setup, these are tools of legend, forged by magic, tempered by science, and wielded by champions.

Pricing and Availability

Starting today, all products are available at LogitechG.com. The PRO X Gaming Headset League of Legends Edition will retail for $129.99, the PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard League of Legends Edition will retail for $129.99, the PRO Wireless Mouse League of Legends Edition retails for $129.99, and the Logitech G840 XL Gaming Mouse Pad League of Legends Edition will retail for $49.99. For more information please visit our website, our blog or connect with us on Twitter and Instagram.

About Riot Games

Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, Riot released its debut title, League of Legends, to worldwide acclaim. League has gone on to be the most-played PC game in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports. As League enters its second decade, Riot continues to evolve the game while delivering new experiences to players with VALORANT, Legends of Runeterra, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Teamfight Tactics, and multiple work-in-progress titles, while exploring the world of Runeterra through multimedia projects across music, comic books, and more. Founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill, and led by CEO Nicolo Laurent, Riot is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has 2,500+ Rioters in 20+ offices worldwide.

For more information about Riot Games, visit the company's website at riotgames.com

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at logitech.com.

