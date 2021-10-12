Sponda Ltd: Ratina shopping centre brings new brands to Tampere as retail recovery gathers momentum

Sponda Ltd Press release 12 October 2021 at 10:00

Ratina shopping centre bringsnew brands to Tampere as retail recovery gathers momentum

Sponda, the real estate asset management company, has announced that a large number of new leases have been agreed at its Ratina shopping centre in Tampere. This coincides with an increase in footfall and sales at the shopping centre, indicating a retail recovery is underway.

Synlab and Pikseli Arcade will open their stores at Ratina in the next few months. This follows other shops and leisure outlets recently opening at the shopping centre including Specsavers, Beer Shop & Bar Kuja, Normal, Kustom Furniture, More Tea, Aava, Pikkujätti and Tampinkoski Bar & Kitchen.

Cumulative sales for the whole shopping centre have increased by 21% between January - August this year. July saw more than 600,000 people visit the shopping centre, representing an increase of more than 7% compared to last year. Additionally, 17,000 new customers have joined its membership loyalty programme, bringing the total amount of loyal customers up to over 98,000 people. The news signals further confidence in the retail recovery as shoppers return to physical stores.



"These new agreements demonstrate that Ratina shopping centre is a strong location for retailers and leisure outlets and an attractive place for people to shop and enjoy themselves. We are constantly looking for ways to improve the service range of our shopping centres and customers are responding well to this. Bringing new and interesting brands into our shopping centres also means we are improving the attractiveness of our city centres and this is an important part of the recovery." says Christian Hohenthal, the President and CEO of Sponda.

"We invested in continuing to upgrade the shopping centre last year, which saw us improve signage and make the communal areas more comfortable. We also improved the offering for families with children by adding new playgrounds including the indoor Ratinan Niitty and grand outdoor Ratinan Riemu playgrounds. This proactive and innovative approach to improving the shopping centre is really making a difference and visitors clearly see it as far more than simply a shopping destination." says Mervi Ahola, Ratina's Manager.

This year has also seen a number of different events taking place at the shopping centre, while complying with COVID-19 safety guidelines. On its anniversary, Ratina delighted its customers by releasing a thousand heart-shaped balloons in its forecourt and the surrounding pedestrian area that customers and visitors could snatch up and take home. Some balloons had hidden messages that could be exchanged for gifts at the information desk. In addition, the Ratikalla Ratinaan event in August celebrated the new tramline, coinciding with return to school and work, and which now means the shopping centre is now serviced by a tram approximately every seven minutes. At the end of the year, the UROS Live arena - located next to Ratina - will be completed, making the area even more appealing.

