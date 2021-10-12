- (PLX AI) - Fuchs Petrolub shares were up 3% in early trading after Bank of America upgraded the stock to buy from underperform.
- • Fuchs Petrolub faces headwinds from exposure to automotive production cuts, but auto production should rebound and Fuchs has the pricing power and strong balance sheet to navigate the volatility, BofA analysts said
- • The analysts lifted their price target to EUR 46 from EUR 30
- • New price target implies 19% upside from yesterday's close
