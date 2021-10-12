Ciena research uncovers the expectations and demands around the future of the internet

A recent survey conducted by Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) found that adults in Germany expressed high expectations for a faster and more reliable internet as well as 5G. Additionally, almost half of those surveyed (46%) believe that an improved internet will allow them to act more sustainable.

Survey respondents believe connectivity through mobile devices, fast internet, and 5G are areas that should not be neglected when it comes to our future connected society. 54% of those surveyed believe they will benefit from better internet access with 5G and one in four (26%) are willing to pay more than 12 Euros extra every month for improved broadband connectivity.

The recent survey found that 39% of respondents want to shop online to be more energy efficient while 33% are willing to work from home and 29% would have virtual consultations with doctors in an attempt to be more sustainable.

"It is clear that end users see the internet as an important element not only in their daily lives, but also towards supporting a more sustainable future," explains Anders Grand, Regional Senior Director, North, East and Central Europe at Ciena. "This presents a unique opportunity for German service providers who understand that they must apply a new approach to the way networks are built to meet the requirements of next generation metro and edge networks. Now more than ever, networks need to be more open, adaptable and simple to manage."

Other survey highlights include:

The study, which surveyed over 1,000 adults in Germany, was conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Ciena in September 2021.

