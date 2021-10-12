DJ BD MULTIMEDIA: EGM in anticipation of increased liquidity of the shares

EGM in anticipation of increased liquidity of the shares

Following the October 1st press release, the company will put to the vote of its shareholders the change of the articles of association allowing the shares to be by default bearer shares.

It is calling an extraordinary general meeting on November 9th in order to be able to manage larger volumes of transactions in BD Multimedia.

In the coming months, several actions will be undertaken with the objective of a higher valuation of assets and an increase in the liquidity of securities:

-- Request to Euronext to change the quotation method for continuous quotation,

-- Company name change reflecting our new orientation,

-- Operational implementation of our new subsidiary UNIQUIRE acting in the NFT industry,

-- Shareholder communication plan adapted to the ongoing transformation,

-- Relaunch of the payment activity based on the "large accounts" strategy and in line with the actionssuccessfully undertaken in 2019.

Daniel DORRA, CEO of the company comments: "I am confident in our capacity to achieve the important necessary changes, which will also rely on new talents. In 2020 and 2021 our operations will have been weak in terms of figures, but we have prepared a major change. Our broad technical expertise will allow us to enter the blockchain revolution. Our board members and I are determined to offer investors a dynamic and liquid stock in growth sectors. "

About BD Multimedia, a fintech anchored in the digital revolution: BD Multimedia is a French FinTech player in electronic payment services based on a strong digital culture and oriented towards the creation of value-added services through the use of information technologies. Since the mid-1980s, BD Multimedia has participated in the development of telematics and telecommunications services in France and has always known how to adapt to technological developments to gradually transform into a FinTech. The parent company obtained a Payment Establishment license from the French regulator (ACPR) in 2015. The PAYCOM subsidiary emits the TONEO FIRST prepaid Mastercard cards which are sold in all tobacco stores in France. The BD MULTIMEDIA HK LTD subsidiary publishes software solutions dedicated to payment services. The new UNIQUIRE subsidiary is supporting the Group's Blockchain / NFT project, details of which will be communicated later. BD Multimedia is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR0000035305 / ALBDM)

