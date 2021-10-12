Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Countdown: 15:30 Uhr! Heute nach “Jackpot-Meldung” Handelsfortsetzung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857675 ISIN: US0758871091 Ticker-Symbol: BOX 
Tradegate
12.10.21
12:01 Uhr
204,40 Euro
+0,30
+0,15 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
203,40204,3012:22
203,50204,2012:22
Dow Jones News
12.10.2021 | 11:16
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BD MULTIMEDIA: EGM in anticipation of increased liquidity of the shares

DJ BD MULTIMEDIA: EGM in anticipation of increased liquidity of the shares

BD MULTIMEDIA BD MULTIMEDIA: EGM in anticipation of increased liquidity of the shares 12-Oct-2021 / 10:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EGM in anticipation of increased liquidity of the shares

Following the October 1st press release, the company will put to the vote of its shareholders the change of the articles of association allowing the shares to be by default bearer shares.

It is calling an extraordinary general meeting on November 9th in order to be able to manage larger volumes of transactions in BD Multimedia.

In the coming months, several actions will be undertaken with the objective of a higher valuation of assets and an increase in the liquidity of securities:

-- Request to Euronext to change the quotation method for continuous quotation,

-- Company name change reflecting our new orientation,

-- Operational implementation of our new subsidiary UNIQUIRE acting in the NFT industry,

-- Shareholder communication plan adapted to the ongoing transformation,

-- Relaunch of the payment activity based on the "large accounts" strategy and in line with the actionssuccessfully undertaken in 2019.

Daniel DORRA, CEO of the company comments: "I am confident in our capacity to achieve the important necessary changes, which will also rely on new talents. In 2020 and 2021 our operations will have been weak in terms of figures, but we have prepared a major change. Our broad technical expertise will allow us to enter the blockchain revolution. Our board members and I are determined to offer investors a dynamic and liquid stock in growth sectors. " 

About BD Multimedia, a fintech anchored in the digital revolution: 
BD Multimedia is a French FinTech player in electronic payment services based on a strong digital culture and oriented 
towards the creation of value-added services through the use of information technologies. 
Since the mid-1980s, BD Multimedia has participated in the development of telematics and telecommunications services in 
France and has always known how to adapt to technological developments to gradually transform into a FinTech. 
 
The parent company obtained a Payment Establishment license from the French regulator (ACPR) in 2015. 
 
The PAYCOM subsidiary emits the TONEO FIRST prepaid Mastercard cards which are sold in all tobacco stores in France. 
 
The BD MULTIMEDIA HK LTD subsidiary publishes software solutions dedicated to payment services. 
 
 The new UNIQUIRE subsidiary is supporting the Group's Blockchain / NFT project, details of which will be communicated 
later. 
 
BD Multimedia is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR0000035305 / ALBDM)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: BD Multimedia - press release Octobre, 12th 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     BD MULTIMEDIA 
         16 cité joly 
         75011 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      0153362424 
E-mail:     contact@bdmultimedia.fr 
Internet:    www.bdmultimedia.fr 
ISIN:      FR0000035305 
Euronext Ticker: ALBDM 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1239996 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1239996 12-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1239996&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 12, 2021 04:45 ET (08:45 GMT)

BECTON DICKINSON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.