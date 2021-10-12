Tata Power Solar has landed the engineering, procurement, and construction work for 100 MW of distributed solar capacity in India's Maharashtra. The awarded capacity includes multiple ground-mounted projects.From pv magazine India Tata Power announced today its arm Tata Power Solar has received the Letter of Award (LoA) from Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) to build 100 MW of distributed ground-mounted solar projects in Maharashtra. The total order value of projects is ÌNR 538 crore (US$ 71.2 million). They are scheduled for commissioning within 12 months. Tata Power Solar's scope of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...