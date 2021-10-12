Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Countdown: 15:30 Uhr! Heute nach “Jackpot-Meldung” Handelsfortsetzung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
12.10.2021 | 11:41
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S - Observation status removed

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today removed observation status for:

ISIN              Name

DK0060299063     DANSKE ANDELSKASSERS BANK



The company's observation status is removed, because the final result of
mandatory takeover offer submitted by Spar Nord Bank A/S has been disclosed. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 12 October 2021.



______________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45
33 93 33 66.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.