Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S - Observation status removed

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today removed observation status for: ISIN Name DK0060299063 DANSKE ANDELSKASSERS BANK The company's observation status is removed, because the final result of mandatory takeover offer submitted by Spar Nord Bank A/S has been disclosed. We refer to the company's announcement from 12 October 2021. ______________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.