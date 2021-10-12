

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 5.30 A.M. EDT).



In the Green



Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) is up over 21% at $9.31



Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) is up over 16% at $48.14



PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (PETV) is up over 12% at $2.88



Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) is up over 10% at $8.90



Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) is up over 10% at $3.86



Progenity, Inc. (PROG) is up over 10% at $2.37



Geron Corporation (GERN) is up over 9% at $1.47



Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) is up over 4% at $0.53



In the Red



Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) is down over 7% at $1.50



Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) is down over 5% at $4.01



