The Australian state of Queensland aims to become a leading producer and exporter of green hydrogen. It ambitions continue to gather steam, with the state government recently announcing plans to build a large-scale PV and battery-powered renewable hydrogen electrolyzer.From pv magazine Australia The government of Queensland, Australia, has confirmed that green hydrogen will be produced in the state's Darling Downs region in less than two years, with a "unique" demonstration facility capable of producing an estimated 50,000 kilograms of solar-powered renewable hydrogen each year to be operating ...

