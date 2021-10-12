The latest edition of DNV's Energy Transition Outlook report finds that, while there are plenty of encouraging forecasts for renewable energy, decarbonization ambitions laid out in the Paris agreements are unlikely to be met. The report finds that in most cases Covid-19 recovery policy has served to lock in emissions-intensive systems, and that urgent action is needed to push decarbonization in hard to electrify sectors such as shipping and heavy industry.The 2021 edition of DNV's Energy Transition Outlook was published this week, examining progress toward decarbonization of the entire energy ...

