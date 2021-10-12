Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Exchange Traded Funds (200/21)

Oslo Børs has decided to delist the Exchange Traded Funds of Handelsbanken Fonder AB. Consequently, trading in the exchange traded funds at Nasdaq Stockholm AB is to cease. ISIN Symbol Long Name --------------------------------------- SE0009723026 OBXEXACT XACT OBX SE0009723000 OBXEXDBEAR XACT OBX Bear SE0009723034 OBXEXDBULL XACT OBX Bull Last day of trading is November 10, 2021. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB