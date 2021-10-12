Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.10.2021
12.10.2021 | 12:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Exchange Traded Funds (200/21)

Oslo Børs has decided to delist the Exchange Traded Funds of Handelsbanken
Fonder AB. Consequently, trading in the exchange traded funds at Nasdaq
Stockholm AB is to cease. 

ISIN     Symbol   Long Name  
---------------------------------------
SE0009723026 OBXEXACT  XACT OBX   
SE0009723000 OBXEXDBEAR XACT OBX Bear
SE0009723034 OBXEXDBULL XACT OBX Bull

Last day of trading is November 10, 2021.


For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
