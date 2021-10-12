Acorn Income Fund - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, October 12
Acorn Income Fund Limited
(The "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)
LEI:213800UAZN7G46AHQM67
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING STATEMENT
12 October 2021
Further to the Annual General Meeting Notice dated 23 September 2021 (the "Notice") and sent to Members of the Company on 24 September 2021, the Annual General Meeting was held today and members voted in favour of Resolutions 1 to 9.
Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:
|Ordinary Resolution
|For
|Discretion
(voted in favour)
|Against
|Abstain
|1
|930,728
|30,000
|12,980
|171,822
|2
|912,008
|30,000
|28,688
|174,834
|3
|927,528
|30,000
|17,002
|171,000
|4
|912,710
|30,000
|29,803
|173,017
|5
|912,710
|30,000
|29,803
|173,017
|6
|912,710
|30,000
|29,803
|173,017
|7
|912,710
|30,000
|29,803
|173,017
|8
|931,550
|30,000
|12,980
|171,000
|Special Resolution
|For
|Discretion
(voted in favour)
|Against
|Abstain
|9
|1,082,209
|30,000
|21,561
|11,760
Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.
The Special Resolution was as follows:
Special Resolution 9
THAT the Company shall cease to continue as presently constituted.
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
