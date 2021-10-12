Acorn Income Fund - Result of AGM

Acorn Income Fund Limited

(The "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)

LEI:213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING STATEMENT

12 October 2021

Further to the Annual General Meeting Notice dated 23 September 2021 (the "Notice") and sent to Members of the Company on 24 September 2021, the Annual General Meeting was held today and members voted in favour of Resolutions 1 to 9.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution For Discretion

(voted in favour) Against Abstain 1 930,728 30,000 12,980 171,822 2 912,008 30,000 28,688 174,834 3 927,528 30,000 17,002 171,000 4 912,710 30,000 29,803 173,017 5 912,710 30,000 29,803 173,017 6 912,710 30,000 29,803 173,017 7 912,710 30,000 29,803 173,017 8 931,550 30,000 12,980 171,000 Special Resolution For Discretion

(voted in favour) Against Abstain 9 1,082,209 30,000 21,561 11,760

Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

The Special Resolution was as follows:

Special Resolution 9

THAT the Company shall cease to continue as presently constituted.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END