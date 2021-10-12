The "Market Report: Modern Oral Tobacco Products in Switzerland" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The modern oral market in Switzerland is mainly represented by snus, in both the offline and online channels.

This report researches both channels to identify patterns in the availability of modern oral products.

All of the six online specialist retailers we collected data from sold oral tobacco, while five out of six sold nicotine pouches.

Snus is classed as a tobacco product in Switzerland, and imports and sales are legal.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary The modern oral market in Switzerland Offline channel: retailer survey Brands and companies in Switzerland Product characteristics online Methodology

