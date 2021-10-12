Snipp Interactive Inc. To Present at the LD Micro Conference on October 13

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp", the "Company") (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce that Snipp has been invited to present at the LD Micro Main Event conference in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air on October 13 at 12:30pm EST. The Company will also have a virtual presentation that will be broadcast by LD Micro for anyone who is unable to attend in person. While at the conference, the Company will provide details on its business plan to continue to expand into other markets and segments as well as provide more clarity of the strength and leverage of the SnippCARE Platform. Snipp's management will also be conducting one-on-one in person meetings with conference attendees.

The LD Micro Main Event has become the preeminent convention for the most powerful people in the small-cap world. Since 2008, over 1,600+ companies have presented to a large community of analysts and investors. For more information about attending the LD Micro conference either virtually or in person, please visit: https://me21.mysequire.com/

"We are looking forward to showcasing Snipp to new and existing investors and also sharing exciting details of Snipp's growth strategy," said Atul Sabharwal, Founder & CEO.

About Snipp:

Snipp is a global loyalty and promotions company with a singular focus: to develop disruptive engagement platforms that generate insights and drive sales. Our solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates and data analytics, all of which are seamlessly integrated to provide a one-stop marketing technology platform. We also provide the services and expertise to design, execute and promote client programs. SnippCheck, our receipt processing engine, is the market leader for receipt-based purchase validation; SnippLoyalty is the only unified loyalty solution in the market for CPG brands. Snipp has powered hundreds of programs for Fortune 1000 brands and world-class agencies and partners.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange (TSX-V) in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Snipp Interactive Inc.

Jaisun Garcha

Chief Financial Officer

investors@snipp.com

1-888-99-SNIPP

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as changes in demand for and prices for the products of the company or the materials required to produce those products, labour relations problems, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright Snipp Interactive Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

