Bombay Sapphire: BOMBAY SAPPHIRE raises a glass to nature's finest flavours with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE PREMIER CRU MURCIAN LEMON - a new premium, handcrafted gin that celebrates Murcian citrus

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, the world's leading premium gin brand, unveils BOMBAY SAPPHIRE PREMIER CRU MURCIAN LEMON - a new super premium expression created to celebrate the region of Murcia in Spain and the stunning citrus that it produces, while shining a light on the long-standing relationships BOMBAY SAPPHIRE has forged with its dedicated suppliers and farmers. Murcian Fino lemons are at the heart of this exquisite gin with its bright, elegant flavour notes that are complemented by mandarins and sweet Navel oranges for a bittersweet yet balanced taste to be enjoyed by gin fans everywhere. Representing the absolute best quality in terms of ingredients, craftsmanship, sustainable sourcing and flavour, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Premier Cru is perfect for those looking to instantly make any occasion feel more special or anyone wanting to elevate their cocktail making experience at home. Additionally, the elegant bottle design and premium cork closure is sure to catch guests' attention on the bar trolley, making it the ideal gift for gin lovers and budding mixologists this Christmas and beyond.

As part of its ongoing mission to be the world's most sustainable gin, each botanical found in BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Premier Cru is on track to being certified sustainable in 2021. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Premier Cru, indicating 'best growth,' brings together carefully sourced botanicals including Murcian citrus, for a beautifully balanced taste profile that provides a unique citrus foundation for a variety of creative cocktails, from simple classics like the Gin & Tonic to elevated cocktails such as the French 75. Produced from a single late harvest, these perfectly ripened Murcian Fino lemons are matured in the Mediterranean sun and left to ripen in the winter months. They are hand-picked, and hand peeled when they are ripest to ensure the most intense citrus aromas and flavours are harnessed.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Premier Cru is the perfect example of the craftsmanship and care that goes into every single drop of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE and celebrates the signature lemon peel found in the original iconic BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin. Like all BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gins, the elevated notes of the botanicals are unlocked and then captured by the signature Vapour Infusion process at the home of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, Laverstoke Mill, in Hampshire. Each small batch is personally and precisely cut by Master Distiller, Dr Anne Brock, to showcase the best of the late harvest and to ensure every bottle is consistent year on year, and a fitting tribute to Murcia, the suppliers and farmers' craftsmanship. This London Dry Gin contains no artificial flavours or essences and draws all its flavour solely from the botanicals and the distillation process alone, capturing the best flavours that nature has to offer.

It is nature's finest ingredients that make BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Premier Cru such a distinctive and exceptional gin. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Master of Botanicals, Ivano Tonutti, who works closely with suppliers across the globe to source the highest quality ingredients, said: "I am delighted to showcase the work of our suppliers and farmers in Murcia, many of whom I've known personally for over 20 years, in a truly remarkable gin. Each lemon has been hand-picked at its ripest moment in small quantities during the late Fino harvest season, using skilful techniques passed down from generation to generation. Murcian citrus is particularly special due to the exact region where it is grown. Sitting in a basin between mountain and sea, it is the perfect micro-climate for growing citrus that slowly ripens in the winter months for the best tasting fruit and impactful flavour."

Held at a higher ABV of 47%, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Premier Cru is elegant, yet bold and bright while remaining remarkably smooth and refined. With a complex yet balanced flavour profile, it is the perfect gin to transform any occasion into something truly special, whether unwinding at the end of the day, celebrating an important milestone or hosting a dinner party with friends. To enjoy BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Premier Cru in a G&T, fill a glass with ice and top with chilled, crisp tonic water, finishing with a simple twist of lemon zest to elevate the citrus cues within the gin. For a true showstopper to impress friends and family, mix the gin in a French 75 cocktail - combine it with fresh lemon juice, sugar and top with Champagne. However you choose to mix it, the refined taste means BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Premier Cru is set to become every enthusiasts gin of choice whether ordering it at your favourite cocktail bar or experimenting with mixology at home.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Master Distiller, Dr Anne Brocksaid, "We are delighted that gin fans will soon be trying this stunning new expression from BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, which is a multifaceted celebration of renowned Murcian citrus. I am incredibly proud of the meticulous processes used to produce BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Premier Cru from the skilled sourcing and preparation of botanicals to my role in carefully adapting every small batch of gin to bring out the nuances of the late harvest during distillation, amplifying the unique characteristics and finest flavours into a consistent flavour profile every year. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Premier Cru is sure to impress and delight gin lovers everywhere with its distinct, yet subtle citrus flavour profile that shines in a wide array of cocktails, lending itself beautifully to iconic drinks such as the French 75 or a classic martini cocktail with a lemon twist."

To celebrate the launch, Bombay Sapphire has partnered with the Mondrian Hotel, London, to create two exclusive cocktails that highlight the versatility and taste of Premier Cru. The Murcian cobbler offers a sharp, zesty flavour; Premier Cru is served with muddled lemons, manzanilla sherry and orange bitters, and topped with a lemon and rosemary garnish, whilst The Spanish Cru 75 is lighter, spritz serve designed to hero the lemon and juniper flavours of Premier Cru gin.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Premier Cru & Tonic Ingredients: 50ml (5cl) BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Premier Cru Murcian Lemon

100 (10cl) Premium tonic water

Lemon twist (garnish) Glass: Copa, white wine or highball Method: Build over cubed ide and then garnish with a twist of lemon BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Premier Cru French 75 Ingredients: 35ml (3.5cl) BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Premier Cru Murcian Lemon

15ml (1.5cl) Freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 ½ Teaspoons of powdered white sugar (or use 5ml rich sugar syrup / to taste)

75ml (7.5cl) Brut Champagne (chilled)

Lemon twist (garnish - with oils expressed over serve) Glass: Champagne flute or white wine glass Method: Add fresh lemon and sugar to a shaker and stir to dissolve. Add Premier Cru and fill with cubed ice. Shake hard and then strain into your glass. Top with chilled Champagne, stir slowly and finish with a zest of lemon. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Premier Cru Aviation Ingredients: 50ml (5cl) BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Premier Cru Murcian Lemon

15ml (1.5cl) Freshly squeezed lemon juice

10ml (1cl) Maraschino liqueur

Teaspoon (5ml) Crème de Violette

Teaspoon (5ml) rich sugar syrup (2:1 ratio)

Maraschino cherry (garnish)

Lemon twist (expressed and then disregarded) Glass: Frozen martini cocktail glass Method: Add all wet ingredients to a shaker, shake hard and then double strain into a frozen martini cocktail glass. Garnish with maraschino cherry and express the oils of a lemon twist over the drink before discarding.

