PlaceSense's location intelligence data will cover more than 5,000 local businesses in the city of Hamburg.

PlaceSense, a leader in location-based information and foot traffic analytics, announces today the launch of its Free and Premium Services in Germany, starting in Hamburg. Utilizing PlaceSense, thousands of local businesses will be able to easily access location-based information, enabling them to gain a new level of understanding of their visitors, customers, and competition in and around the city.

"It has always been our vision to let businesses enjoy the benefits of location-based insights", says Dan Gildoni, CEO and Co-Founder of PlaceSense. "By providing valuable location-based insights for free, we support the success of local businesses. We are grateful for the support of the City of Hamburg and are looking forward to taking what we learn in this launch to do better in our upcoming expansions".

Through PlaceSense's online tool, businesses in Hamburg will be able to see the most popular locations in different categories such as Fashion, Malls, Dining, Accommodation, and others. They will also be able to check specific locations of interest and businesses, and understand foot traffic trends and insights such as changes to traffic over time, catchment, popular week days and times, as well as comparison to other businesses.

PlaceSense, with offices in Israel, Germany and Slovakia is used by enterprise organizations such as Cushman Wakefield, Lidl, Nielsen and others. It adheres to the highest privacy restrictions through a proprietary technology that ensures that all data is anonymized. PlaceSense has lately formed a strategic partnership with Kintyre, a German leading real estate specialist.

PlaceSense, a leader in location-based information and foot traffic analytics, uses anonymized, GDPR-compliant information from millions of data points to measure and analyze visits to specific locations. Backed by Nielsen and E.ON, PlaceSense is used by leading organizations, such as Cushman Wakefield, Drees Sommer and Union Investment. For more information, visit placesense.ai.

