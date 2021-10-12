OPPO Launches All-New ColorOS 12 Operating System Globally

Based on Android 12, the new ColorOS brings a clean, inclusive UI with smoother performance

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand, OPPO, today officially announced the all-new ColorOS 12 operating system for its global users, becoming one of the first OEMs to run on Android 12. Aiming to provide its users a seamless experience, ColorOS 12 introduces an all-new inclusive UI, smoother performance, and rich features that help boost your everyday productivity as well as help achieve better work-life balance.

With this launch, OPPO officially rolls out ColorOS 12 public beta to its global users, with plans to continue expansion to more models covering more countries and regions in the coming months.

Inclusivity Now a Central Theme

Having its presence across 68 countries, touching the lives of 440 million users around the world, inclusivity has been a central theme in the creation of ColorOS 12. Building on top of OPPO's Infinite Design concept, which is lightweight, clean, and richly and very customizable, the new OS provides a more inclusive experience and comes packed with softer icons, animations and information framework that are friendly to different languages and cultures, and an adaptable framework with different phone formats.

Smoother, Seamless Experience Powering Greater Productivity

Giving users a smooth, seamless experience has been at the core of OPPO R&D and Innovation, and the new ColorOS 12 has a strong emphasizes on both, comfort, and endurance. Thanks to the long-term code decoupling efforts, ColorOS 12 has made some achievements in addressing lags and stutters after prolonged usage, especially in anti-fragmentation and intelligent resource allocation, leading to a low 2.75% system aging rate in 3 years, an average of 30% lower memory occupation and 20% lower battery consumption[1].

Catering to your visual intuitiveness, the Quantum Animation Engine adopts more than 300 improved animations to achieve the animated effects that are lifelike. By imitating physical habits of resistance, inertia and rebound, the feature makes the overall experience smoother and more aligned to the cognition and habits of the human brain so that the experience is more realistic, and intuitive.

Practical features such as PC Connect[2], 3-Finger Translate powered by Google Lens, FlexDrop and Phone Manager allow ColorOS 12 users stay productive through multiple scenarios.

Prioritized Privacy: Cutting the gimmicks and focusing on the basics

OPPO has been listening to its user feedback and prioritizing privacy on ColorOS. The ColorOS 12 not only comes packed with all the improved security and privacy features from Android 12, including Privacy Dashboards, Approximate Location Sharing and Microphone and Camera Indicators, which empowers users to be the masters of their own privacy with clear, visualized menus and buttons; but also keeping the well-received features developed within the OPPO team, such as Private System, Private Safe, App Lock and others.

Being aware that privacy to users is all about transparency, OPPO has been improving the data compliance through storage and process. With servers deployed in multiple locations across the world, OPPO guarantees that user data stay in the nearby servers, which is saved in a non-plain text format and is transmitted using a proprietary protocol.

Holding privacy certifications from authoritative organizations such as ePrivacy and ISO27001, the company deploys third-party supervisor in the data security filed to make sure everyday process compliance.

An OS with Android synergy

Sharing the common value of a healthy mutual exchange with our Android partners and contributing on building a culture of openness and technological exchange to enhance both platforms, while ColorOS has incorporated many stock Android features, similarly, ColorOS has inspired the customizable trend in Android 12, like the Wallpaper-based Theming system in Material You, which you would be able to find a similar self-developed feature in previous ColorOS editions. Another fine example of this exchange is the App Cloner from ColorOS that now features in Android 12.

In addition to the free camera SDKs covering OPPO's most advantageous camera capabilities - including Ultra Steady Video Shooting, HDR, Super Wide-Angle, etc. OPPO has further opened its HyperBoost, Color Vision Enhancement to benefit Android app developers and enhance the Android ecosystem.

OPPO's Exclusive Upgrade Policy

For the very first time, OPPO is also announcing a major update policy. Specifically, for the OPPO devices releasing from 2019 and onwards the company will guarantee three major Android updates for its flagship Find X Series devices[3], and two Android updates for the Reno/F/K and some of the A Series and a single Android update for the low memory A Series models[4]. Together with four years of regular security patch updates for the Find X/ Reno/ F/K Series, and three years for the A Series.

ColorOS 12 Rollout Plan

OPPO will first roll out ColorOS 12 public beta today and rollouts will then continue step-by-step in more countries and on additional devices through the rest of 2021 and 2022. The company aims to bring ColorOS 12 to over 110 models with 150 million users with ColorOS 12.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software, and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 BillionUS Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young, and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

[1]The data were measured in OPPO Labs.

[2]Available on ColorOS 12.1 and onwards. Requires Windows 10 18362 or later; Intel i3 2.4G and above processor; Wi-Fi Direct, with network card driver from October 2018 or later; Bluetooth 4.1 or higher

[3]Excluding the Find X Lite and Neo models, which will be applied to two Android updates

[4]The policy is not applicable to the carrier models

