INVISIO AB: INVISIO announces AI-technology as part of the new V-Series Gen II tactical communications platform at AUSA and Milipol tradeshows

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO's Gen II platform sets a new standard for audio performance and hearing protection within the defense and public safety markets. The Artificial Intelligence-powered platform significantly improves life-preserving speech quality and intelligibility.

INVISIO has a long track record of providing industry leading solutions to the most demanding elite units in the world. The recipe for this is developing cutting-edge technologies: building on the input and experience of the users in field. Fueled by a range of new innovations designed for defense and public safety professionals on critical missions, the INVISIO V-Series Gen II sets the bar for market leading audio performance and hearing protection.

Artificial intelligence is a game-changer

AI has proved to be a game-changer in new technology from INVISIO, increasing speech intelligibility and removing unwanted noise to achieve the aim - core to all tactical communications specialists - to provide secure communication while ensuring hearing protection and a natural level of situational awareness. INVISIO has used AI to achieve a 30 per cent increase in speech quality.

INVISIO conducted a large field test as part of the development and testing phase and the feedback from the users was undisputed:

"My colleagues have never heard my transmissions this clearly with previous in-ear headsets ever! I have not needed to repeat my transmission a single time after I started to use AI".

Continuous investments to drive innovation

INVISIO has recruited several experts to lead this innovative and industry first initiative. To build and improve the AI-algorithm, they recorded speech from multiple nationalities and different genders as well as including data involving a range of noise environments, mixing clean speech segments with a database of noises from machine noise to gunshots and helicopters, feeding that information to the algorithm so it would learn to operate in different environments.

"The new V-Series Gen II platform will have a huge impact for our customers as the level of performance is exponentially different. We have taken a big leap forward in applying new technologies that enable more secure communication and agile configuration opportunities", says INVISIO's SVP of R&D Jan Larsen.

For more information, visit Invisio.com or contact info@invisio.com or your local INVISIO sales representative. Additional product data and photos are available on request.

Meet INVISIO at AUSA, Washington DC, 11-13 Oct 2021, stand 7807 (Halls D, E).

Meet INVISIO at Milipol, Paris, 19-22 Oct. 2021 - stand 5N034 (Hall 5A).

Media contact

Anita Nordhild Olsen, Director Product Marketing, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 2784 0260 | email: aon@invisio.com

Michael Peterson, Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communication, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | email: mpn@invisio.com

About INVISIO AB (publ)



INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate, protect their hearing and work effectively. The company combines specialist knowledge in acoustics and hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and integration. INVISIO's solutions are marketed under the two brands INVISIO and Racal Acoustics. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Thailand and via a global network of partners. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website www.invisio.com.

