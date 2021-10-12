Teledyne DALSA's 16k multifield TDI camera captures multiple images in a single scan

WATERLOO, Ontario, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne DALSA is pleased to announce that its Linea HS 16k Multi?eld TDI camera is in volume production. The Linea HS 16k Multifield can capture up to three images simultaneously in a single scan using light sources at different wavelengths. Its charge-domain CMOS TDI sensor with 16k x (64+128+64) TDI arrays and a 5x5 µm pixel size, uses advanced wafer-level coated dichroic ?lters with minimal spectral crosstalk to spectrally isolate the three images. The camera also comes with high-speed CLHS interface, delivering up to 8.4 Gigapixels per second over a single and long length fiber optic cable.



"Advanced multifield imaging technology is what differentiates the Linea HS 16k Multi?eld camera from other line scan cameras," said Xing-Fei He, Senior Product Manager, Teledyne DALSA. "The dichroic filters overcome spectral crosstalk of traditional color filters and enable image isolation within the spectral domain."

The Linea HS 16k Multi?eld camera significantly improves inspection speeds and image quality. It eliminates the need for multiple scans, thereby boosting inspection system throughput and improving detectability with minimum impact from mechanical vibration. The Linea HS is ideally suited for applications such as inspection of flat panel displays, printed circuit boards (PCB), and semi-conductor wafers; web inspection of film and metal foil; general purpose machine vision and life science applications.

The camera can also be used for color imaging with a white light source. The spectral characteristics of dichroic filters provide unique color representation that can be used to improve detectability.

Key Features:

Captures three field images at once in a single scan

High speed line rate of 133 kHz x 3

High sensitivity multi-array TDI

Bi-directional scanning

Assisted alignment marks

For more information visit the website (https://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/products/imaging/cameras/linea-hs/). For high quality images, please visit our online media kit (https://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/news/media-kit/).

Teledyne DALSA is a part of Teledyne's Vision Solutions group and a leader in the design, manufacture and deployment of digital imaging components for machine vision. Teledyne DALSA image sensors, cameras, smart cameras, frame grabbers, software, and vision solutions are at the heart of thousands of inspection systems around the world and across multiple industries. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com/imaging (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/imaging).

All trademarks are registered by their respective companies. Teledyne reserves the right to make changes at any time without notice.

