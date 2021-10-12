Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc.: Spotlight Presentation at the World Molecular Imaging Congress Highlights Mosaic ImmunoEngineering's Immuno-Oncology and Modular Vaccine Platform Candidates

Presentation detailed the Company's COVID-19 vaccine candidates that generated antibodies that neutralized SARS-CoV-2 infection of human cells

Vaccine candidates hold potential for rapid response to regions that may lack the infrastructure to support traditional temperature-sensitive vaccines

NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. ("Mosaic" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:CPMV), a development-stage biotechnology company focused on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that Nicole F. Steinmetz, Ph.D., acting chief scientific officer and co-founder of Mosaic and the director of the UC San Diego Center for Nano-ImmunoEngineering, delivered a Spotlight Presentation at the World Molecular Imaging Congress (WMIC) on Friday, October 8, 2021. The presentation, entitled, "NanoEngineering gone viral: Plant viruses against Corona" was part of a session entitled, "COVID-19 Nanotheranostics: Tracking Viruses and Vaccines."

Dr. Steinmetz's presentation focused on Mosaic's core intratumoral immuno-oncology technology and specific COVID-19 vaccine candidates created through Mosaic's Modular Vaccine Platform (MVP). The vaccine technology utilizes a plant virus-based protein nanoparticle that stimulates the immune system linked to peptides identified from a pathogen of choice to create potential preventative vaccines. The resulting vaccine candidates can then be blended into polymer-based delivery devices and administered as a small dermal implant with the benefits of storage and shipment at room temperature and slow-release of the vaccine for single-dose administration versus multiple doses of traditionally-injected vaccines that often require refrigeration or freezing. In addition, the peptide epitopes chosen for Dr. Steinmetz's COVID-19 vaccine research are located in areas of the SARS-CoV-2 viral spike "S" protein that are less prone to mutation than areas in the "S" protein's receptor binding domain, typically targeted by current COVID-19 vaccines. This would have the potential of providing better protection against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants compared to currently available vaccines.

"The development of the COVID-19 vaccine candidates I presented interestingly arose from data originally generated from preclinical cancer studies. Our oncology studies demonstrate potent immune stimulation and antitumor effects when utilizing our plant virus-based protein nanoparticles as intratumorally administered treatments in multiple models of cancer. Rather than attacking cancer cells directly, the nanoparticles activate host immune cells within the tumor," said Dr. Steinmetz. "The studies also demonstrated systemic antitumor effects and immune memory, thereby protecting animals from rechallenge against the same tumor type. These insights provided the rationale for another logical application of this technology. We used the nanoparticles as a natural adjuvant and epitope display platform for viral vaccine candidates. Attaching peptides identified on the SARS-CoV-2 "S" protein to the exterior of these immuno-stimulatory nanoparticles yielded high levels of antibodies in mice against the target protein. Sera from the immunized mice were then shown to neutralize the virus from infecting human cells in vitro. The next step in this research will be to test the vaccine candidates in animal challenge studies."

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering's Modular Vaccine Platform (MVP)

Mosaic's MVP links a protein nanoparticle-based adjuvant to carefully selected target peptides of interest to direct a protective or potentially therapeutic immune response. The adjuvant is recognized as a foreign entity, thus stimulating immune activation, while the attached peptide focuses the immune response to recognize and attack the specific target cells of interest. This technology platform has been successfully evaluated for effectiveness in preclinical oncology studies, HPV and recently in infectious diseases including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The MVP platform is designed to facilitate the rapid development of vaccine candidates due to its modular nature. The adjuvant and linking chemistry can be stockpiled and ready for the identification of targets of interest which can be linked for testing in a very short time. The MVP candidates combined with slow-release polymer delivery devices allow for shipment of materials at room temperature and potential self-administration making the platform ideal for rapid response situations. UC San Diego researchers have identified a lead candidate for COVID-19 while simultaneously advancing the system for rapid response and the development of vaccine candidates to address additional infectious diseases and cancers.

About MIE-101

Mosaic's lead therapeutic candidate, MIE-101, is derived from the cowpea mosaic virus (CPMV), a plant virus that does not infect humans or animals, but can stimulate both innate and adaptive immune responses, as shown in multiple preclinical models of cancer, including melanoma, breast, ovarian, brain and colon. Unlike experimental intratumoral treatments intended to utilize viruses to directly invade and destroy cancer cells, known as oncolytic viruses, MIE-101 represents a different approach to cancer treatment. MIE-101 has been shown to engage multiple Toll-like receptors on host immune cells in the tumor that have evolved to detect foreign invaders. Preclinical studies have demonstrated that these immune cells then attack the tumor, while also producing molecules that attract, activate and train additional immune cells to recognize and fight the tumor that was directly treated as well as attacking tumors in other areas of the body. MIE-101 has demonstrated single agent activity in preclinical tumor models and enhanced antitumor effects when combined with immune checkpoint inhibitors and other standard cancer therapies.

About the World Molecular Imaging Society

The World Molecular Imaging Society is an international scientific educational organization dedicated to the understanding of biology and medicine through multimodal in vivo imaging of cellular and molecular events involved in normal and pathologic processes and utilization of quantitative molecular imaging in patient care." The World Molecular Imaging Society (WMIS) was established in 2011 by integrating the Academy of Molecular Imaging and the Society for Molecular Imaging into a single streamlined society focused on advancing the field of molecular imaging (MI). Within a relatively short time, the WMIS has significantly expanded its global footprint in this field by building and expanding upon existing strengths and infrastructures of these two organizations.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases. Mosaic's core technology platform is based on Cowpea mosaic virus ("CPMV"), which is non-infectious to humans or other animals but upon intra-tumoral administration, elicits a strong innate immune response resulting in potent anti-tumor activity against the primary and distant tumor sites. The broad potential of our lead candidate, MIE-101, for the treatment of many different types of cancer and potential combination therapies continues to be supported by numerous publications and grant funding through our university collaborators and co-founders at the UC San Diego Center for Nano-ImmunoEngineering. In addition, the core technology has a potential application as part of a Modular Vaccine Platform (MVP) that has already generated promising data in both cancer and infectious disease preclinical models, including COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccine research is currently being performed by our co-founders and was funded by the National Science Foundation. For additional information about Mosaic, please visit MosaicIE.com.

