Super.com to Publish Inaugural Game from Spanish Developer Arrowfist Games

Publisher Will Support Arrowfist Games on Deflector, a Non-Linear Roguelike Game

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Publisher and investment company Super.com is thrilled to announce today that they have partnered with Spanish video game development studio Arrowfist Games to publish their inaugural game, Deflector. To support the newly formed studio, Super.com will provide help with organization, production advice, and mentoring throughout the development process through to launch.

Started as part of the GameBCN incubation program in 2020, Deflector is the first major project for the small team of Barcelona-based developers and artists. Bringing together their shared experience in mobile and VR game development, members of the development team previously worked on titles such as Demon Blade and The Moflys: Invasion Mayhem. With Deflector, Arrowfist Games aims to exemplify their goal of creating innovative games through fresh and creative ideas.

"We're happy to welcome a new studio in our Super.com Family and to expand our list of the countries we're working with," said Oleg Sambikin, CEO of Super.com. "The key to a successful partnership while working on a studio's first game is to take the opportunity to help our studios avoid major setbacks and provide the right support to help them flourish."

"We are excited for the opportunity to work with Super.com," said Mario Benavente Garcia, CEO of Arrowfist Games. "With their support, we are confident that we can make our first game something remarkable!"

Deflector is a non-linear action roguelike with a combat system based on deflecting projectiles and a unique skill combination system. With up to seven different playable characters, exciting and frenetic action, and an endless amount of skill combinations and strategies, Arrowfist Games is looking to ensure that their first major project is infinitely replayable.

Super.com is led by a seasoned team of former executives from the video game industry, global investment banks, and private equity firms. The company publishes award-winning action games across all significant modern gaming platforms and invests in upcoming and innovative development studios across the globe.

