Perk Labs Inc.: Perk Labs Launches National Franchise Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with perks on curated specialty products, mobile payments, and digital gift cards, today announced plans to expand across Canada through franchising.

"As we launch our innovative franchise model, we are seeking entrepreneurial partners across Canada to be part of our mobile-first digital franchise system," said Jonathan Hoyles, CEO, Perk Labs. "Perk Hero offers a unique opportunity for franchise partners to own a leading-edge technology business and offer local businesses access to a powerful mobile payment and digital loyalty platform. With this offering we will be one of only a few franchise systems that offers franchisees the ability to earn recurring software as a service (SaaS) revenue. To our knowledge, we will be the first franchise system that enables franchisees to leverage the power of blockchain technology."

Perk Hero offers a unique community-driven franchise business at an attractive start-up price. Through Perk Hero, franchisees can offer restaurants, retail, and any small business with a bricks-and-mortar location, a solution that provides the convenience of mobile payment combined with a powerful digital loyalty program that empowers them to create, market, and measure real-time mobile offers and rewards to loyal customers. Each local business pays a modest monthly fee for access to tools such as order by QR, QR code payment, multiple payment methods including Alipay and BitPay, push notifications, digital loyalty, and the ability to reach new customers through the Perk Hero App and online marketplace.

Unlike brick & mortar franchises, as a Perk Hero digital franchise, owners do not have to take on significant overhead and can build a growing recurring software-as-a-service (SAAS) revenue stream in their local marketplace. Franchisees will have access to multiple price points and packages based on a business's needs and budget to help them create an ever-growing source of sustainable income. All franchisees have access to Perk Hero's online portal that provides powerful analytics, merchant management, promotional tools and support and training.

Perk Hero will be showcasing its franchise offering at the Canadian Franchise Association's virtual show starting on October 18, 2021.

Potential franchise partners can visit www.perkfranchise.com to start the discovery and application process.

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc. (CSE: PERK) (OTCQB: PKLBF) (FKT: PKLB) is the owner of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform on a mission to make shopping and dining experiences more engaging, convenient, and rewarding. Perk has partnered with vetted specialized brands across North America. Consumers can also buy digital gift cards from top merchants that include gaming and electronics, apparel, dining, and more. The Perk Hero platform, currently available in Canada and the US, was engineered for reliability and scale using enterprise-level technology fit for businesses of all sizes. The platform also features Shopify integration, contactless payments using Apple Pay, Google Pay, Alipay and BitPay, as well as its own digital currency called Perk Coin, a gamified loyalty program, e-commerce dropshipping capabilities, pre-order and pick up, and in-store payments with a QR code.

For more information about Perk Labs, please visit www.perklabs.io. Visit Perk Hero at www.perkhero.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "may", "believe", "thinks", "expect", "exploring", "expand", "could", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "pursue", "potentially", "projected", "should", "will" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to, among other things, the discussion of the Company's business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations, plans to expand across Canada through franchising, the ability to offer franchisees SaaS revenue, and that Perk will be the first to offer a franchise system that leverages the power of blockchain technology. Although the Company considers these forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

