Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2021) - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQX: BNCHF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") is pleased to provide an update for ongoing environmental baseline work to support the environmental assessment ("EA") for permitting of the Lawyers Gold-Silver Project, located within a road accessible region of the prolific Golden Horseshoe area of north-central British Columbia, Canada.

Benchmark announces the selection of Tsay Keh Nay ("TKN") for the completion of multiple baseline studies to maximize opportunities for collaboration and incorporate local and traditional knowledge. Tsay Keh Nay ("TKN") are Sekani speaking Indigenous peoples including the Tsay Keh Dene Nation ("Tsay Keh"), Kwadacha Nation ("Kwadacha") and Takla Nation ("Takla"), collectively referred to as the "Partner Nations", with whom Benchmark recently signed an Exploration Cooperation and Benefit Agreement. The TKN group includes Chu Cho Environmental LLP ("Chu Cho"), a wholly owned Indigenous company, and Sasuchan Environmental LP ("Sasuchan") in partnership with other sector experts. Seven (7) baseline studies led by TKN include:

Surface Water & Hydrology; Aquatic Life; Fish & Fish Habitat; Meteorology, Noise and Air Quality; Wildlife; Vegetation; and Topography and Soils.

In addition to TKN leading the baseline work, Benchmark continues to work with the Partner Nations in an Environmental Management Committee to help develop and monitor the studies.

Chief Pierre of Tsay Keh Dene stated, "It's very encouraging to see a company in the resource industry that understands the value of creating a respectful relationship with First Nations early in the life of a project. This is the blueprint for avoiding delays, minimizing impacts and maximizing benefits for everyone with an interest in the project."

John Williamson, CEO of Benchmark added, "We are impressed with the professionalism and quality of the work by TKN. The start of baseline work in parallel with project development keeps the project on the path to Environmental Assessment readiness decision in 2023, ensures continued early engagement with our Partner Nations and facilitates transparent and fluid communication as the project develops collaboratively."

In addition, Benchmark has engaged pHase Geochemistry to lead the geochemistry baseline work for both the static and kinetic (humidity cells) test work.

The scope and proposal review were led by a team of Benchmark Metals and Knight PiésoldLtd. (KP) for all eight (8) studies. The studies are required to establish baseline conditions, and provide important input into future project development plans, environmental assessment (EA) and regulatory permitting. While these studies do not represent the entire complement of environmental baseline studies, they represent all studies that are on the time-sensitive critical path to EA readiness. Other studies will be implemented as the program advances.

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals Inc. is a Canadian based gold and silver company advancing its 100% owned Lawyer's Gold-Silver Project located in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. The Project consists of three mineralized deposits that remain open for expansion, in addition to +20 new target areas along the 20 kilometre trend. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQX Best Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

www.metalsgroup.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "John Williamson"

John Williamson, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Jim Greig

Email: jimg@BNCHmetals.com

Telephone: +1 604 260 6977

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99079