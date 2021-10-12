Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2021) - Anacortes Mining Corp. (TSXV: XYZ) ("Anacortes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the ticker symbol "XYZ" at the open on October 12, 2021.

Anacortes was created as a result of a business combination between First Light and New Oroperu. Anacortes intends to focus on continued exploration and advancement of New Oroperu's 100%-owned Tres Cruces project located in Peru.

Mr. Jim Currie will lead Anacortes as the President and Chief Executive Officer to advance the development of Tres Cruces while seeking additional near-term production or gold producing assets to create further shareholder value. Mr. Currie has built, operated, or optimized global mining operations over his 40-year career including the New Afton Mine, Brucejack Mine, Aurizona Mine, Guelb Moghrein Mine, and Castle Mountain Mine.

Company Highlights:

Anacortes will be led by a new management team and Board with extensive experience in Latin America and Peru and proven capabilities in all facets of global mine development including financing, building, operating and optimizing mines for profitability

Tres Cruces is one the highest-grade oxide deposits globally and hosts an Indicated resource of 2.474 Mozs at 1.65 g/t gold and an Inferred resource of 104 kozs at 1.26 g/t gold, inclusive of 630 kozs of high-grade leachable gold ounces at 1.3 g/t gold (see New Oroperu's news release dated March 18, 2021 for further information, a copy of which is available at www.sedar.com)

Tres Cruces is strategically located in a highly prospective geological belt that hosts significant gold deposits such as Lagunas Norte, which is located 10 km away, Yanacocha and Pierina

Well-capitalized post-closing of the $20M Private Placement

Underexplored property with oxide and sulphide resource growth potential - Tres Cruces has not been drilled since 2008 when gold prices were approximately US$850/oz and several of the best drill intercepts are below and outside of the current pit-constrained mineral resource including:

RTC 225 reported 228m of 2.95 g/t Au from 37.0m

DTC 285 reported 130.0m of 1.84 g/t Au from 0.0m

from 0.0m DTC 268 reported 30.5m of 2.08 g/t Au from 199.5m

from 199.5m DTC 144.0 reported 66.0m of 4.30 g/t Au from 144.0m including 19.6m of 11.01 g/t Au from 190.5m

Attractive pro forma valuation relative to peers on an enterprise value per Indicated resource ounce basis.

Strong financial backing to support growth through acquisition of near term or producing mines

Jim Currie, CEO of Anacortes, said: "Today marks a historic milestone in the evolution of Anacortes as our first day listing on the TSXV. We are truly excited to enter the public market with the goal of enhancing our visibility within the investment community and broadening our investor base to build long-term shareholder value at Anacortes through responsible yet aggressive execution."

About Anacortes

Anacortes is a new growth-oriented gold company in the Americas, which owns a 100-per-cent interest in the Tres Cruces gold project located in Peru. Tres Cruces is one of the highest-grade oxide deposits globally and hosts oxide plus sulphide indicated resources of 2,474,000 oz at 1.65 g/t gold and inferred resources of 104,000 oz at 1.26 g/t gold, inclusive of 630,000 oz of high-grade leachable gold at 1.28 g/t gold. Anacortes is well capitalized and intends to aggressively advance Tres Cruces through feasibility and to production under a heap leach open-pit scenario. Additionally, Anacortes will continue to seek further growth opportunities in the Americas, with the goal of creating the next mid-tier multiasset gold producer.

