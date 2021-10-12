Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.10.2021
Countdown: 15:30 Uhr! Heute nach “Jackpot-Meldung” Handelsfortsetzung
WKN: 871004 ISIN: FI0009005961 Ticker-Symbol: ENUR 
Tradegate
12.10.21
15:27 Uhr
13,815 Euro
-0,560
-3,90 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
PR Newswire
12.10.2021 | 14:33
Stora Enso Oyj: Stora Enso included in European Commission inspection of wood pulp sector

HELSINKI, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the European Commission, it has today announced inspections in locations at several member states at the premises of companies active in the wood pulp sector. Stora Enso was included in the European Commission's inspection through a visit conducted by the Finnish Competition and Consumer authority at its headquarters in Kanavaranta, Finland. Stora Enso is cooperating fully with the authorities.

For further information, please contact:

Satu Härkönen
Head of Communications, Finnish media relations
tel. +358 40 832 7458

Investor enquiries:

Ulla Paajanen
SVP, Investor Relations
tel. +358 40 763 8767

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 23 000 employees, and sales in over 50 countries. Our sales in 2020 were EUR 8.6 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY).storaenso.com/investors

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/stora-enso-included-in-european-commission-inspection-of-wood-pulp-sector,c3431171

© 2021 PR Newswire
