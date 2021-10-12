Stora Enso Oyj: Stora Enso included in European Commission inspection of wood pulp sector

HELSINKI, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the European Commission, it has today announced inspections in locations at several member states at the premises of companies active in the wood pulp sector. Stora Enso was included in the European Commission's inspection through a visit conducted by the Finnish Competition and Consumer authority at its headquarters in Kanavaranta, Finland. Stora Enso is cooperating fully with the authorities.

