CoinsPaid processed transactions escalate to $5,35 billion in worth

TALLINN, Estonia, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinsPaid, a leading crypto payments provider with a fully equipped ecosystem for merchants and businesses is now facing a gain in the volume of processed transactions. Crypto processor has also managed to reach a 500% Annual Growth Rate this year, proving the increasing demand in crypto payment operations.

In terms of the transaction volumes processed CoinsPaid has managed to get to these numbers in just three years (since 2018), while it took about a decade to some of the competitor crypto payment services (BitPay has just celebrated its 10 year anniversary and CoinPayments inaugurated in 2013).

CoinsPaid is a trending payment services organization topping 5% of overall on-chain BTC transactions demonstrating exponential growth in the payment gateway sector. They went €2.7 billion worth of crypto (as of September 2021) this year from €1.3 billion the year before. The number of the transactions processed this year has grown from up to 11 million since the beginning of 2020.

CoinsPaid is currently working on the set of B2B artillery for businesses to be launched later this year, announcing some promising features for both newbies and 700+ already existing merchants.

CoinsPaid is a versatile financial ecosystem, a leading solution for merchants and businesses, making crypto payments safe and easy.

CoinsPaid's mission is to blur the line between real-world business and decentralized finance as the next step in the company's objectives of simplifying global cryptocurrency payments. Today, 5% of all on-chain Bitcoin transactions are fully processed by CoinsPaid. The payment gateway company clientele spans more than 700 merchants and over 6 million customers.