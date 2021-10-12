BestCrypt Data Shelter Safeguards Folders from Unwanted Processes and Users

Jetico, long-trusted pioneer in data encryption, announced today the release of BestCrypt Data Shelter, a new cybersecurity tool that's integrated with all Jetico encryption products. Designed to protect files and folders even when they're in use, Data Shelter builds on the data-at-rest capabilities of BestCrypt products and provides customers with an additional layer of security. BestCrypt Data Shelter is also available independently as freeware.

"Data is particularly vulnerable to cyberattacks when it's in use. While our customers have relied on BestCrypt encryption to protect data-at-rest, we then wanted to address the issue of data security for files that are being viewed or modified," says Jetico CEO Michael Waksman.

"With the release of Data Shelter, our new cybersecurity tool, all BestCrypt users will gain additional protection to their data when it's in an active accessible state."

BestCrypt Data Shelter provides protection against the rising number of cyberattacks by ensuring that folders on active computers can only be accessed by trusted programs and authorized users. The tool allows customers to create protection policies that are unique to selected folders, which helps to keep data safe and secure when it's being used. Malware or ransomware may try to gain access to sensitive files by exploiting regular processes. Data Shelter can detect these harmful activities by monitoring communication between different processes and keep your data safe from the storm.

Highlights of BestCrypt Data Shelter:

Protect selected folders from unwanted programs and users

Create protection policies for any number of folders

Keep track of your encrypted drives and receive reminders about non-encrypted volumes

Start your free trial of BestCrypt Data Shelter today!

About Jetico

Jetico provides complete endpoint data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 15 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico's BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely such as for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico's BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.

Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered in the Otaniemi Science Park in Helsinki, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005093/en/

Contacts:

Jetico Marketing Team

Polina Glukhova

marketing@jetico.com

Phone (U.S.): +1 202 742 2901

Phone (Europe): +358 9 2517 3030