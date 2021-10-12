Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2021) - Appia Energy Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") today announced that the Company is changing its name from "Appia Energy Corp." to "Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp." to better identify the focus of the Company on its Alces Lake rare earths project as well as its Athabasca Basin uranium prospects. The change of name will become effective at the opening of the market on Friday October 15, 2021. The Company's trading symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange will remain "API". The CUSIP number assigned to the Company's shares following the name change will be 03783P101. The Company's trading symbols in Germany and on the OTCQB will not change.

The CUSIP number for the warrants issued by the Company pursuant to the Warrant Indenture dated May 19, 2021 (the "Warrants") in respect of the Bought Deal Financing that closed on May 19, 2021 (see press release dated May 19, 2021) will change to 03783P119. The Warrants do not trade on an exchange.

About Appia

Appia is a Canadian publicly-listed company in the uranium and rare earth element sectors and is currently in its largest exploration and diamond drilling program in the Company's history, focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements, gallium and uranium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 83,706 hectares (206,842 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 108.1 million common shares outstanding, 128.4 million shares fully diluted.

