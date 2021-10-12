Vancouver, British Columbia and Rehovot, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2021) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") invites its shareholders and the general public to join a Live Video Conference ("Webinar") on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 2:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (11:00 AM Pacific Standard Time).

BioHarvest Sciences CEO Ilan Sobel will host the event, which will include a report on all major 2021 priorities, including a detailed performance update on the commercialization of the Company's two primary product verticals, Superfruit Nutraceuticals and Cannabis/Hemp.

"I am excited to share with you the details behind our 3rd quarter strong performance," stated CEO Ilan Sobel. "On the update call, I will discuss the progress we have made this year, the foundational capabilities we have built, and the significant steps we will be taking towards the realization of our biotech vision."

The presentation will be approximately 45 minutes, followed by a live question and answer session. All shareholders, media, and interested investors are welcome to join. All registrants will be emailed a recording of the session.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

