Coupled with the Recruitment of new Executives, Airtame looks to Expand into New Markets

Airtame a solution provider for screen sharing and digital signage secures funding from Vækstfonden, the Danish state's investment fund, and prepares for expansion opportunities. With the recent recognition from Futuresource Consulting as a global market leader in cost-effective Wireless Presentation Solutions (WPS), Airtame's new funding will be used to further establish the company as a frontrunner in screen enablement. Furthermore, Airtame has recently appointed two former Siteimprove executives as chief executive officer and chief commercial officer.

Airtame's technology makes it easy for people to collaborate on any shared screen, without using cables or external dongles. Its cost-effective solution helps people present from their device to a shared screen in an office or classroom, or turn their screen into a digital sign when it's not being used. As the hybrid environment grows in popularity, it is more important than ever that companies and schools can educate, engage and entertain through their screens. Airtame is committed to empowering people through their screens, whether they are all in the same place, split between huddle rooms, or collaborating on a hybrid conference call.

Vækstfonden, always watchful of Danish companies that are forging a new path, noticed the massive potential of Airtame and decided to assist them in their journey to the top.

"As the Danish state's investment fund, it is vital that we support strong Danish tech companies to re-emerge following the Covid-situation. After the re-opening of schools, Airtame's demand is as strong as ever, and we want to help ensure that the company can deliver on the great commercial opportunity," said Jacob Bratting Pedersen, partner in Vækstfonden's venture capital arm. "Considering the hybrid schooling and work environment we find ourselves in today, Airtame's screen enablement technology will bring people all over the world together safely while promoting engaging meetings and lessons."

The recently secured investment from Vækstfonden striving to foster growth and innovation in Danish companies while expanding the country's capital ecosystem will serve as the necessary fuel for Airtame as they lead the way with modern, collaborative leadership practices, continue expansion across North America and develop new products to make video conferencing easier.

"The funding isn't about the dollar amount it's all about the opportunity for expansion," said Martin Wagner, CEO of Airtame. "From our basis as a market leader in screen sharing, we are looking to expand the ways we help people use screens more effectively, such as in hybrid meetings and video conferencing. With our deep investment in product design and software development, along with our newly formed executive team, Airtame is set to have a historic year."

About Airtame

Airtame offers a wireless screen sharing and collaboration platform that allows users to instantly display content from any personal device to any shared screen. The platform is used to promote interactivity and collaboration in meetings, presentations and classroom settings, as well as for digital signage in retail stores, corporate environments, conference facilities, hotels, and other venues. Airtame has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Copenhagen, and Budapest.

For more information, visit: https://airtame.com/.

