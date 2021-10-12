Award presented at Google Cloud Next '21 recognizes innovation excellence with MariaDB SkySQL cloud database running on Google Cloud

MariaDB Corporation today announced that it has received a Google Cloud Cross-Industry Customer Award for its success with MariaDB SkySQL running on Google Cloud. This award was presented at global digital experience, Google Cloud Next '21, on October 12.

MariaDB was recognized for the company's achievements with Google Cloud, having demonstrated innovative thinking, technical excellence and transformation in the cloud.

Those achievements have positioned MariaDB SkySQL as a premium cloud database option delivering customers the best security, high availability, scalability and performance available in the cloud. SkySQL on Google Cloud leverages Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) for orchestration, Persistent Disks for durability and Google Cloud Storage for recovery and analytics to support customers with mission-critical applications.

"We're proud to deliver exceptional customer value through our work delivering MariaDB SkySQL on Google Cloud," said Kevin Farley, director of strategic alliances, MariaDB Corporation. "Supporting mixed workloads at massive scalability has been the cornerstone for building our cloud database. This award celebrates how we've been able to make this a reality for our customers in the cloud."

SkySQL is capable of scaling to millions of transactions per second with ease and can deploy modern data warehouses for interactive, ad hoc analytics on massive data sets to meet enterprise demands, while saving customers 90% of their legacy database cost.

