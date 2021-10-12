Gregory Miller named CEO and joins the Board of Directors

Tuomas Knowles, Scientific Co-Founder, assumes role of Chief Technology Officer

Martin Kulander joins Company as Chief Operating Officer

Joseph Grosso joins Company as Vice President of Oncology Translation

Scientific Co-Founder, Dr. Sarah Teichmann, joins the Board of Directors

Transition Bio, Inc. (the Company) today named several critical additions to its leadership team, including naming Gregory Miller as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Prof. Tuomas Knowles as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), and Martin Kulander as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Mr. Miller is a Boston-based biotechnology executive with extensive experience in value creation and corporate development transactions. He was previously Chief Business Officer at Atalanta Therapeutics and brings a successful track record in leading significant liquidity events as well as establishing strategic industry partnerships and collaborations. Greg will also join the Board of Directors.

Prof. Knowles, a Scientific Co-Founder and Director, will assume the role of CTO. He takes on this critically important position in addition to his current academic responsibilities at the University of Cambridge. Tuomas will lead the Company's technology and data platform strategy as well as the overall direction of the CondensomicsTM platform.

Martin Kulander has joined as Chief Operating Officer (COO) where he will oversee the Company's business operations. Mr. Kulander joins from AstraZeneca, where he held a range of leadership roles in the oncology commercial and R&D organizations, working on product development strategy and business development. Prior to AstraZeneca, Martin was a member of the investment team at Malin plc, and before that a strategy consultant at Trinity Life Sciences.

Joseph Grosso joins the team as Vice President of Oncology Translation from Bristol Myers Squibb, where he held positions of increasing leadership responsibility. Most recently, he led the development of Breyanzi, an approved CD19 CAR T therapy, across hematological indications. Dr. Grosso brings significant scientific leadership and translational experience in immuno-oncology to the Company. He received his B.S. in Microbiology and Immunology at the University of Rochester and earned his Ph.D. in Microbiology and Immunology from the University of Miami. His post-doctoral training was at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine where he focused on novel checkpoint molecules including LAG-3 and PD-1 in tumor tolerance models.

The Company also announced that Dr. Sarah Teichmann, who recently joined the Company as a Scientific Co-Founder, will join its Board of Directors.

Kelly Martin, Executive Chairman, commented, "Over the last 12 to 18 months, we have been precisely focused on building a technology and data platform within the world of condensates cell biology. Our advancement to-date in terms of speed and capability has exceeded all of our internal expectations." Martin commented further, "Given our accelerated progress, this is the right time to aggressively add unique talent at all levels of the Company. Greg, Martin, Tuomas, Sarah, and Joe are all superb additions to the team."

Mr. Miller added, "The Company's goal is quite straight forward: To be the leading technology and data driven company in the condensates cell biology space. Our discovery engine generates and learns from proprietary data of unparalleled breadth and depth, down to the single condensate level. The opportunities resulting from our discovery and analytical expertise will be second to none." Miller continued, "The team I am joining is world class and the output of their collective effort, in a such a short period of time, has been incredible. It's an honor to be part of this company at this stage of its journey."

About Transition Bio

Transition Bio is developing one-of-a-kind technologies for biomolecular condensate analysis. Through our CondensomicsTM platform, our goal is to build a drug discovery engine based on the latest advancements in biophysics and artificial intelligence. We harness droplet microfluidic approaches and cellular platforms to characterize condensates with unprecedented scale and precision, resulting in the mapping of condensates and their modulation, in molecular detail. Our proprietary datasets feed in to algorithms that we use for target discovery, target validation and drug design.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005527/en/

Contacts:

Stephanie Torruella

storruella@transitionbio.com