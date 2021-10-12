Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 1,339.05 Million by 2026 - Arizton

In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global belt-driven starter generator market report.

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The belt-driven starter generator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10.58% during the period 2020-2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The global belt driven starter generator market is expected to witness the highest demand from Europe & APAC region.

2. The growing inclination towards electrification is encouraging population to adopt mild hybrid electric vehicle (MHEVs), thereby boosting the production of MHEVs, which in turn provides significant growth opportunities for vendors in the market.

3. Mild hybrid electric vehicles (MHEVs) hold the highest share in the market and can be integrated with both 12V and 48V BSG.

4. The increasing demand for fuel efficiency & strict emission regulations is driving the demand for belt driven starter generator in the market.

5. 48V BSG is leading the global belt driven starter generator market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.21% from 2020-2026.

6. Most of the belt-driven starter generator production happens either in China or European countries due to the higher concentration of vendors or easy availability of raw materials.

7. The pandemic adversely affected the automotive industry, and therefore, the demand for automotive parts declined to a minimum level. Hence, the demand for belt driven starter generator witnessed a significant slowdown during the COVID-19 outbreak.

8. The rising metal prices & increasing shift towards full electric vehicles poses significant challenges in the growth of the product in the market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by product type, vehicle type, cooling type, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 5 key vendors and 6 other vendors

Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Market - Segmentation

In 2020, the 48V belt-driven starter generator segment accounted for the highest share of 67.86% in the global belt-driven starter generator market. The segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. A 48V BSG offers high power advantage over the 12V BSG variant.

Several prominent automotive manufacturers, including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi, specialize in large-scale MHEV production in the market. MHEVs are equipped with an electric 48V motor and a 48V battery. Also, MHEVs are powered by an electric generator and an Internal Combustion Engine (ICE).

In 2020, the air-cooled belt-driven starter generator segment held a share of 39.41% in the global market. The segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of the air-cooled segment is attributable to the low cost of products.

Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Market by Product Type

48V BSG



12V BSG

Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Market by Vehicle Type

Mild Hybrid



Micro Hybrid

Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Market by Cooling Type

Air-Cooled



Liquid-Cooled



Hybrid-Cooled

Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Market - Dynamics

The rising demand for fuel efficiency is one of the major growth drivers for the belt-driven starter generator market. The demand for fuel efficiency is high in countries that have high fuel costs. The rising fuel cost in various countries across Europe and APAC is accelerating the demand for vehicles that offer fuel efficiency, leading to a higher demand for belt-driven starter generators. Consumer willingness to pay a high price for fuel economy highly depends on fuel prices. For instance, consumers are willing to pay a slightly higher amount to save driving costs during the long run if fuel prices are relatively higher or even rising continuously. However, if the fuel prices are relatively lower, the willingness to pay more for fuel-efficient cars will be lower than usual. Hence, the high petrol/gasoline prices in the UK, France, Japan, and other countries are driving the demand for MHEVs and contributing to the growth of global belt driven starter generator market.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing Adoption in Developing Markets

Increasing Production of MHEVs

Strict Emission Regulations

Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Market - Geography

In 2020, Europe emerged as the most dominant geographical segment in the global belt-integrated starter generator market and accounted for a revenue share of 30.24%. Factors such as strong awareness about environmental protection by reducing vehicular emissions accelerated the demand for MHEV in the region, thereby pushing the demand for belt-driven starter generators in the market. Germany and the UK are driving the demand for belt-driven starter generators in Europe and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% and 9.70%, respectively, during the forecast period. Various European brands, including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and others, are getting into large-scale MHEV production to tap the market. Hence, the demand for belt-driven starter generators is projected to witness considerable year-over-year growth in the European market.

Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Market by Geography

Europe



Germany





UK





Spain





Italy





France



APAC



China





Japan





Australia





Rest of APAC



North America



United States





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia





UAE





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Major Vendors

BorgWarner

Denso

Continental

Valeo

Vitesco Technologies

Other Prominent Vendors

Bosch

Dayco

Infineon

SEG Automotive

Sona Comstar

Supergen

