Dienstag, 12.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Vicinity zeigt Muskeln und veröffentlicht Prognose! Sichere 440% Steigerung?!
WKN: A2QEMU ISIN: US9675902095 Ticker-Symbol: ZMX1 
Stuttgart
12.10.21
16:26 Uhr
4,420 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
12.10.2021 | 15:08
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Secures More than $16.8 Million in Identity Management and Managed Mobility Services Contracts During the Third Quarter of 2021

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Identity Management (IdM), Telecommunications Lifecycle Management (TLM), and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, today reported that itwas awarded more than $16.8 million in contract awards during the third quarter of 2021.

Highlights include:

  • IdM credentials for a District of Columbia government branch
  • IdM credentials for a major public research university
  • MMS for a major airline
  • TLM for a global automotive manufacturer
  • TLM for a Fortune 500 insurance provider

Expansion of WidePoint's DHS CWMS 2.0 IDIQ contract occurred with additional funding awarded by numerous components' existing Task Orders, which included:

  • U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Headquarters
  • Transportation Security Administration (TSA)
  • U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
  • U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)
  • The U.S. Coast Guard
  • The Federal Protective Service
  • Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCSIS) also transitioned to the DHS CWMS 2.0 contract vehicle during the quarter. This Task Order has option years running through 2026.

Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO, stated: "WidePoint saw 42 contractual actions in the third quarter of 2021 including new awards, renewals, contract extensions and exercised option periods for our TM2 Identity Management and Managed Mobility Services (MMS) solutions. The quarter also reinforced that enterprises, government and commercial, are recognizing that WidePoint's IdM solutions deliver the enhanced security necessary to thwart data breaches and ransomware attacks. All in all, we are excited by how DHS components are adopting the CWMS 2.0 IDIQ contract and how it expands our ability to support these organizations, including our managed services solutions from WidePoint's new subsidiary, IT Authorities."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, managed mobility services, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860
WYY@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667677/WidePoint-Secures-More-than-168-Million-in-Identity-Management-and-Managed-Mobility-Services-Contracts-During-the-Third-Quarter-of-2021

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
