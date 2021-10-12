Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2021) -Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its third quarter activities, including its operations at the ATO Gold Mine.

Mining and stacking on the heap leach phase at the ATO Gold Mine has continued in the third quarter uninterrupted. With 1.7 million tonnes stacked on the leach pad and a further 0.6 million tonnes on stacked on the ROM pad, we are pleased to report strong gold and silver inventory build-up through the year.

Based on sampling grades on mined and stacked ore, together with estimated unrecovered ore on the leach pad or in the solution or circuit, we estimate that we now have a total of over 40,000 oz of gold in inventory, on a 70% recovery basis, on the leach pad, ROM pad and in circuit.

Solid progress has been made on the construction and installation of the new fixed crushing unit and we expect this to be operational by the end of 2021. This is the first major equipment installation for the fresh rock phase, and it will also allow us to drive higher crushing rates in the remaining oxide phase with ample excess capacity in the plant.

The boiler house for winter leaching and production is complete and is now in the testing phase.

As outlined in previous filings and news releases we have been experiencing supply chain issues since the outbreak of COVID 19 in Mongolia in November 2020. Continuing high rates of COVID 19 in Mongolia have resulted in robust restrictions at the Mongolia-China border for certain goods. This has caused supply disruptions for our ATO mine, that the Company considers to be temporary in nature, representing a deferral of production from 2021 to 2022. These delays have persisted through the third quarter as production was effectively paused in the quarter.

Now with the pending onset of winter conditions we are focusing on maximizing our inventory position to set up for a very strong production year in 2022.

The Definitive Feasibility Study for the fresh rock expansion is essentially complete and headline numbers are expected to be released by October 26, with the final report to be filed shortly thereafter.

Exploration at the ATO Gold Mine continued in the third quarter with two active drill rigs on site and around 3,800 metres of drilling completed. Results are preliminary but there are some promising intercepts on step out drilling.

President and CEO of Steppe Gold, Bataa Tumur-Ochir commented, "While the pandemic continues to cause severe disruptions in our supply chain, we are optimistic that the China border issues will be resolved soon. Mining and stacking at ATO has continued at planned rates, with over 40,000 oz of gold currently in inventory. We expect that this will put us back on track for a strong year of production in 2022, towards ~60,000 Au oz. We are excited to shortly announce the definitive feasibility study for our fresh rock expansion, following on from the highly encouraging doubled resource update released earlier this year. We are also well advanced with project debt discussions that we expect to show strong support for the Company."

