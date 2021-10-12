Veranex, the first concept-to-commercialization global service provider dedicated to the MedTech industry, today announced the acquisition of IMMR, a leading preclinical science organization that provides preclinical research, pathology evaluation and surgical training services to medical technology innovators. IMMR is located in Paris, France.

Formed in June 2021 with global growth investor Summit Partners, Veranex provides the global medical technology industry with comprehensive and integrated solutions and services that accelerate the product life cycle to help improve the lives of patients everywhere. As a result of this acquisition, Veranex gains state-of-the-art, FDA-inspected and AAALAC-accredited facilities and extensive in-house expertise, enhancing Veranex's services for preclinical studies worldwide.

"We are excited to welcome the world-class and market leader IMMR to Veranex," said Patrick K. Donnelly, Executive Chairman at Veranex. "Veranex is focused on the needs of the MedTech industry and this acquisition enhances our long-term ability to meet the end-to-end needs of MedTech companies in one organization. Veranex's clients will benefit from IMMR's 30-plus years of experience in the design and conduct of preclinical studies, expertise in complex cardiovascular and non-cardiovascular procedures, and state-of-the-art surgical suites and husbandry facilities, all unparalleled for leading successful completion of sophisticated studies with novel interventional or surgical technologies."

"As part of a combined company with a full range of product development, regulatory, and market access expertise, our partnership with Veranex complements our vision to help clients achieve their objectives and advance important MedTech innovations that significantly improve patient care," said IMMR Founding Partner and Scientific Director Luc Behr, D.V.M., Ph.D. "IMMR adds another dimension of expertise and services to Veranex to enable and accelerate research in the industry."

IMMR's unique, highly efficient, and full service approach with studies that are carefully planned, expertly conducted to the highest ethical standards, and professionally documented saves money and reduces time to market.

"IMMR excels in procedures ranging from early feasibility studies through to GLP studies to support global regulatory approvals," added IMMR Founding Partner and Scientific Director Nicolas Borenstein, D.V.M., Ph.D. "With our expert team of professionals, our worldwide clientele enjoys high success rates with their medical technology innovations."

For this transaction, financial advisors were Clearwater International and Cain Brothers, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets, and Gide Loyrette Nouel, a leading international law firm located in Paris, served as legal counsel. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Veranex

Veranex is the only truly comprehensive, global, tech-enabled service provider dedicated to the medical technology industry. Offering expert guidance from concept through to commercialization and across the development continuum, Veranex enables accelerated speed to market, controlled development costs, development risk mitigation, and accelerated market viability assessment. At every stage, Veranex customers realize efficiencies in cost and time, while its integrated and comprehensive solutions unify the entire development process. For more information, visit VeranexSolutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005017/en/

Contacts:

Lindsey Langemeier

SCORR Marketing

+1 402-405-4269

lindsey@scorrmarketing.com